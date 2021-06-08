2021 Edmonton Folk Music Festival is Taking it to the Streets: Application deadline is June 30

June 8, 2021 – Edmonton, AB – The Edmonton Folk Music Festival is delighted to announce Taking it to the Streets, made possible with the generous support of Epcor’s Heart + Soul Fund. Working with our neighbours and partners in Edmonton, we’ll bring over 40 concerts from the hill to the streets in the form of street concerts each weekend from July 16 to August 8.

“After much discussion, we decided to try something new and bring the music to the community,” said festival producer, Terry Wickham. “I think this year’s celebration will be special and offer an intimate experience that you don’t always get at larger venues. It’s also a great opportunity to meet your neighbours and celebrate your local community.”

“The Edmonton Folk Music Festival is one of our city’s most iconic summer traditions,” said Stuart Lee, EPCOR President and CEO. “We’re grateful for the dedicated musicians and festival organizers for launching this project that will bring music right to the front doors of local residents. This initiative truly exemplifies what EPCOR’s Heart + Soul Fund is all about – bringing joy, meaning and hope to families and people in our community.”

Applications are open for Edmonton-area residents to host a street concert and enjoy the sounds of folk fest with their neighbours from the comfort of their own front yards. Artist fees, programming and production are covered by the festival – hosts just need to step forward to organize their street with neighbours. Information, guidelines and forms can be found at www.edmontonfolkfest.org. Deadline to apply is June 30.

Taking it to the Streets is part of this year’s Hill at Home celebration, bringing the hill to you. More information on online programming will be available in the coming weeks.