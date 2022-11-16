Alberta Legislative Assembly to honour Louis Riel: Nov. 16

EDMONTON – The Legislative Assembly of Alberta along with the Métis Nation of Alberta (MNA) will host a Louis Riel Commemorative Ceremony on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 11 a.m. The ceremony will pay tribute to the life and work of Louis Riel and honour the distinct culture and heritage of Métis people in Alberta.

“Louis Riel was a remarkable figure in history, and his life’s work continues to have a profound impact today,” stated Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta Nathan Cooper.

“While November 16 is a sombre occasion to reflect on the life and death of Louis Riel, we also celebrate what he stood for and fought to preserve, a truly distinct Métis nation with inherent rights and freedoms. We honour Louis Riel for his courage, his determination and his lifelong fight for the rights of Métis people.”

The ceremony is open to the public and will include a colour guard, prayers, music and jigging entertainment, and remarks by Members of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta and the Métis Nation of Alberta (MNA).

“On this day 137 years ago, Louis Riel willingly gave his life for Métis rights,” stated MNA President Audrey Poitras. “Today as we gather to honour him, Métis Nation of Alberta Citizens are voting on the Constitution that will realize his dreams of self-determination. Riel laid the foundation for what we’re accomplishing today, and he is in the hearts of our community this month as we cast our votes. This Métis Week the MNA is hosting a range of events in honour of Métis culture and history. I encourage all Albertans to join us as we celebrate our heritage and decide our future.”

The ceremony will be live streamed on assembly.ab.ca, the Legislative Assembly’s Twitter, Facebook and YouTube channels as well as on the Métis Nation of Alberta’s Facebook page.