100’s of jobs for Indigenous job seekers at Maskwacis Virtual Job Fair: March 25

by Jacob Cardinal, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – On Thursday March 25, 2021 Maskwacis Nation is holding a virtual job fair open to any and all “Indigenous job seekers” in Alberta.

The job fair is intended to connect Indigenous people looking for work with companies such as CIBC, Rogers, TC Energy, Aecom, ATCO, Canada Post and many more.

The Canadian Government and the Alberta Government are funding the event while TC Energy and Samson Cree Nation are sponsoring it.

The Maskwacis Virtual Job Fair is a one-day, online event, organized by the Maskwacis Employment Center (MEC) to offer connections, job opportunities and learning to Indigenous job seekers in Alberta.

“Maskwacis Employment Center (MEC) successfully assists and promotes the independence of clients to prepare for, obtain and maintain employment through client-based services and collaborative partnerships. Focused on the vision to empower the independence of their clients, MEC has organized the Maskwacis Virtual Job Fair,” said the MEC in a Facebook post.

Marketing Director Ruby Gill said, “We are working with the Maskwacis Employment Center to host this virtual job fair. We have over 50 recruiters and companies registered with 100’s of jobs available for Indigenous job seekers (everyone is welcome!). ”

In addition, the participants who attend the event will also be able to book one-on-one consultations with job coaches: Tanya Cutarm, Lacey Yellowbird, and Nicole Lighting-Strongman. Speakers for the event are also going to be announced shortly.

President of the Mackwacis Virtual Job Fair, Jaclyn Bull, said, “I would like to take the time to welcome you all to Maskwacis Employment Center’s Virtual Job Fair. Thank you all to the companies who are taking the time to make the MEC job fair your priority in these challenging times.

“This year is sure a different way of interacting and making connections – especially during a pandemic. We are evolving in different ways and working harder to bring a virtual Job Fair to Maskwacis.”

“I thank you all for your time and patience and hope you all make the right connections that will lead you on the path to success,” concluded Bull. “I hope you all make those connections, as there are lots of opportunities out there. It’s up to you to make the choice in planning your next step to success. Ay Hai.”

If you are interested in attending the Maskwacis Virtual Job fair, you must register at mecjobfair.ca.