Alberta Filmmaker Invited to Sesame Street Workshop in Manhattan

July 16, 2019 (Edmonton) – Edmonton-based Metis filmmaker, Daniel Foreman, has been invited to participate in the Sesame Street Workshop Summit for Native American Writers. The workshop on July 22, 2019 at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian in New York City brings together the best of Indigenous storytellers who are reaching younger audiences through educational programming.

Of this latest honour, Foreman said, “I am grateful and humbled to be recognized for the success of the Legendary Myths series and Raven Adventures. It’s a big thrill to be invited back to The Smithsonian and to be part of a ground-breaking show that I grew up with.”

The workshop features Dr. Johanna Gorelick, Senior Museum Program Specialist for Education, Kim Diaz, Sesame Workshop and Ty Defoe, an Ojibwe and Oneida performance artist, activist, and writer. Writers from all over the world have been invited and will be immersed in educational and Indigenous knowledge and storytelling techniques.

About Daniel Foreman and Treaty 6 Productions: Daniel Foreman and Sharlene Millang established Treaty 6 Productions in 2016 to tell exceptional stories through an Indigenous lens. Their live action/animated series Legendary Myths: Raven Adventures has won awards throughout North America and they are in pre-production for the second season which will bring the legends of Wisakadjak to life. www.legendarymyths.com