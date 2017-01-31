Canada's first non-government funded Native newspaper

Most Recent Articles

Northern Lakes College’s Practical Nurse Program receives four year approval

Northern Lakes College’s Practical Nurse Program receives four year approval

Posted on Feb 1, 2017 in Education, Training, Training Programs, Careers | 0 comments

(Feb.1, 2017) – Northern Lakes College’s Practical Nurse program has received a four-year approval from the College of Licensed Practical Nurses of Alberta (CLPNA), the highest attainable rating the College...

Read More
Artist David Garneau to create 400 paintings for Edmonton’s Tawatinâ Bridge

Artist David Garneau to create 400 paintings for Edmonton’s Tawatinâ Bridge

Posted on Jan 31, 2017 in News, Arts, Culture | 0 comments

Edmonton – Canadian Métis artist David Garneau is the commissioned artist for Edmonton’s Tawatinâ Bridge. The bridge will link the south side and downtown portions of the Valley Line LRT. The Request for...

Read More
Senator urges MPs to pass bill defending Aboriginal women

Senator urges MPs to pass bill defending Aboriginal women

Posted on Jan 31, 2017 in Justice, News | 0 comments

Ottawa, January 31, 2017 – The House of Commons should work quickly to pass a...

Read More
Join Cindy Blackstock and Alanis Obomsawin at the Edmonton premiere of their landmark film

Join Cindy Blackstock and Alanis Obomsawin at the Edmonton premiere of their landmark film

Posted on Jan 31, 2017 in Education, Training, Health, Justice, Film, News, Residential Schools, Politics, Arts, Culture | 0 comments

(Edmonton) – The rights of First Nations children take centre stage in...

Read More
Federal Court dismisses First Nations’ appeal challenging Site C dam approval

Federal Court dismisses First Nations’ appeal challenging Site C dam approval

Posted on Jan 26, 2017 in Resource Development, Treaty Rights, Justice, News | 0 comments

  FORT ST. JOHN, TREATY 8 TERRITORY–(Marketwired – Jan. 26,...

Read More
Ahousaht First Nation celebrates historic land use vision

Ahousaht First Nation celebrates historic land use vision

Posted on Jan 25, 2017 in Business, Resource Development, Culture, News | 0 comments

(TOFINO) — On January 25, 2017, the Ahousaht First Nation released the...

Read More
Heather Shillinglaw exhibit featured at Stony Plain Multicultural Centre until March 3, 2017

Heather Shillinglaw exhibit featured at Stony Plain Multicultural Centre until March 3, 2017

Posted on Jan 25, 2017 in Culture, John Copley, Arts, Culture | 0 comments

by John Copley (ANNews) – The Stony Plain Multicultural Centre is...

Read More
Canada and Siksika Nation advance reconciliation with Castle Mountain Settlement

Canada and Siksika Nation advance reconciliation with Castle Mountain Settlement

Posted on Jan 25, 2017 in Business, Land Claims, Culture, Tourism, News | 0 comments

(Jan. 25, 2017)  – The Government of Canada and the Siksika Nation...

Read More
Northern Lakes College showcases Mobile Training Labs to Peace River Region

Northern Lakes College showcases Mobile Training Labs to Peace River Region

Posted on Jan 25, 2017 in Education, Training, Training Programs, News | 0 comments

(ANNews) – Northern Lakes College was excited to invite members of the...

Read More
Exciting Metis jigging and fiddling celebration and competition will be held Feb. 18 &19

Exciting Metis jigging and fiddling celebration and competition will be held Feb. 18 &19

Posted on Jan 24, 2017 in Music, Culture, Tourism, Gatherings, John Copley, News, Arts, Culture | 0 comments

by John Copley (ANNews) – If you are looking for fun and adventure and a...

Read More
Alberta’s Future Leaders seeks youth and mentors for summer 2017

Alberta’s Future Leaders seeks youth and mentors for summer 2017

Posted on Jan 24, 2017 in Education, Training, Culture, John Copley, News, Sports | 0 comments

by John Copley (ANNews) – Are you a self-motivated post-secondary student...

Read More
Alberta Native News – Digital Edition – January, 2017

Alberta Native News – Digital Edition – January, 2017

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Digital Edition | 0 comments

Read More
Alberta Native News © 2014