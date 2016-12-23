Posted by admin on Aug 25, 2016

by John Copley (ANNews) – This month’s cover artist, Nancy Desjarlais, is a Plains Cree/Metis woman; she was born in Edmonton but her roots and her family hail from Anzac, Alberta, home of the Ft. McMurray #468 First Nation. A free spirit, guided by her desire to succeed and driven by her passion for life, Desjarlais has a clear perception of the world around her, and what she wants to accomplish...