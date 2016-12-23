Canada's first non-government funded Native newspaper

Most Recent Articles

Federal Court dismisses First Nations’ appeal challenging Site C dam approval

Federal Court dismisses First Nations’ appeal challenging Site C dam approval

Posted on Jan 26, 2017 in Justice, News, Resource Development, Treaty Rights | 0 comments

  FORT ST. JOHN, TREATY 8 TERRITORY–(Marketwired – Jan. 26, 2017) – On Monday, January 23, 2017, the Federal Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal brought by West Moberly First Nations and...

Read More
Ahousaht First Nation celebrates historic land use vision

Ahousaht First Nation celebrates historic land use vision

Posted on Jan 25, 2017 in Business, Culture, News, Resource Development | 0 comments

(TOFINO) — On January 25, 2017, the Ahousaht First Nation released the first phase of their long-term sustainable economic development plan for their hahoulthlee (territory) in Clayoquot Sound. The event was...

Read More
Heather Shillinglaw exhibit featured at Stony Plain Multicultural Centre until March 3, 2017

Heather Shillinglaw exhibit featured at Stony Plain Multicultural Centre until March 3, 2017

Posted on Jan 25, 2017 in Arts, Culture, Culture, John Copley | 0 comments

by John Copley (ANNews) – The Stony Plain Multicultural Centre is...

Read More
Canada and Siksika Nation advance reconciliation with Castle Mountain Settlement

Canada and Siksika Nation advance reconciliation with Castle Mountain Settlement

Posted on Jan 25, 2017 in Business, Culture, Land Claims, News, Tourism | 0 comments

(Jan. 25, 2017)  – The Government of Canada and the Siksika Nation...

Read More
Northern Lakes College showcases Mobile Training Labs to Peace River Region

Northern Lakes College showcases Mobile Training Labs to Peace River Region

Posted on Jan 25, 2017 in Education, Training, News, Training Programs | 0 comments

(ANNews) – Northern Lakes College was excited to invite members of the...

Read More
Exciting Metis jigging and fiddling celebration and competition will be held Feb. 18 &19

Exciting Metis jigging and fiddling celebration and competition will be held Feb. 18 &19

Posted on Jan 24, 2017 in Arts, Culture, Culture, Gatherings, John Copley, Music, News, Tourism | 0 comments

by John Copley (ANNews) – If you are looking for fun and adventure and a...

Read More
Alberta’s Future Leaders seeks youth and mentors for summer 2017

Alberta’s Future Leaders seeks youth and mentors for summer 2017

Posted on Jan 24, 2017 in Culture, Education, Training, John Copley, News, Sports | 0 comments

by John Copley (ANNews) – Are you a self-motivated post-secondary student...

Read More
Alberta Native News – Digital Edition – January, 2017

Alberta Native News – Digital Edition – January, 2017

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Digital Edition | 0 comments

Read More
Lead Counsel named for The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

Lead Counsel named for The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Justice, News, Politics | 0 comments

VANCOUVER, Jan. 18, 2017 /CNW/ – The National Inquiry into Missing...

Read More
Edmonton’s Scona High School hosts Métis Week and other cultural celebrations

Edmonton’s Scona High School hosts Métis Week and other cultural celebrations

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in Arts, Culture, Culture, John Copley, News, Schools | 0 comments

By John Copley (ANNews) – Strathcona High, an Edmonton Public Schools...

Read More
Alberta Child Welfare class action lawsuit deadline is January 15, 2017

Alberta Child Welfare class action lawsuit deadline is January 15, 2017

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Health, John Copley, Justice, News, Politics, Social Issues | 1 comment

by John Copley (ANNews) – On February 19, 2008, a class action lawsuit...

Read More
AFN, UBCIC pay tribute to Arthur Manuel and his legacy

AFN, UBCIC pay tribute to Arthur Manuel and his legacy

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in News, Role Models | 0 comments

(Ottawa, Ontario)― Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief Perry...

Read More
Alberta Native News © 2014