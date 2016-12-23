Canada's first non-government funded Native newspaper

Most Recent Articles

Alberta Native News – Digital Edition – January, 2017

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Digital Edition | 0 comments

Lead Counsel named for The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Justice, News, Politics | 0 comments

VANCOUVER, Jan. 18, 2017 /CNW/ – The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls is pleased to announce that Susan Vella will be the Lead Commission Counsel and will build the...

Edmonton’s Scona High School hosts Métis Week and other cultural celebrations

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in Arts, Culture, Culture, John Copley, News, Schools | 0 comments

By John Copley (ANNews) – Strathcona High, an Edmonton Public Schools...

Alberta Child Welfare class action lawsuit deadline is January 15, 2017

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Health, John Copley, Justice, News, Politics, Social Issues | 1 comment

by John Copley (ANNews) – On February 19, 2008, a class action lawsuit...

AFN, UBCIC pay tribute to Arthur Manuel and his legacy

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in News, Role Models | 0 comments

(Ottawa, Ontario)― Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief Perry...

Unique training program will help Wood Buffalo rebuild

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Construction, News, Schools, Training Programs | 0 comments

(ANNews) – More apprentices will be trained to support rebuilding the...

Amiskwaciy Academy hosts a wonderful winter feast

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Arts, Culture, Culture, John Copley, Music, News, Schools | 0 comments

by John Copley (ANNews) – On December 9, Amiskwaciy Academy hosted its...

Indigenous Leaders and Jane Fonda Blast Trudeau for Tar Sands Expansion Approvals

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in News, Politics, Resource Development, Treaty Rights | 0 comments

(Edmonton, Jan. 11, 2017)  – Canada’s recent approvals of the Line 3...

Statement by Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould on the accomplishments of 2016

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Justice, News, Politics | 0 comments

OTTAWA, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Dec. 23, 2016) – Department of...

Experiential Training Partnership and Trades Contest launched in Peace River AB

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Careers, Education, Training, News, Schools, Training Programs | 0 comments

December 8, 2016 (Peace River) – Northern Lakes College (NLC) and Holy Family...

AFN Chief reminds new federal cabinet members about First Nation priorities

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in News, Politics | 0 comments

(Ottawa, Ontario)― Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief Perry...

Alberta Native News – Digital Edition – December, 2016

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Digital Edition | 0 comments

