Feature artist for Dec. 2016: Amy Keller-Rempp
By John Copley (ANNews) – The beautiful cover – Secret Guardian – on the December 2016 issue of Alberta Native News is the work of 34-year-old Edmonton-area resident and artist, Amy Keller-Rempp. Her creation Spirit River took home the second-place prize when the winners of the 34th Annual Peace Hills Aboriginal Art Contest were announced in October. "It was an exciting moment
Feature artist for Nov. 2016: Tim Mohan
(ANNews) – The breathtaking art on the cover of the November issue of Alberta Native News is by the extremely eclectic and talented contemporary artist Tim Mohan. It is entitled Two of Us and is part of a stunning new Wildlife Series created by
Feature artist for Oct. 2016: Aaron Paquette
(ANNews) – The cover of this month's Alberta Native News is a beautiful painting called "Protecting" by Aaron Paquette. It is part of a stunning exhibit presented at Bearclaw Gallery entitled "element·ally" and it features new works in clay by Dianne Meili and new works on canvas by Aaron Paquette. The exhibition is opening Saturday, October 22 and the artists will be in attendance from 1
Feature artist for Sept. 2016: Jessica Desmoulin
(ANNews) – The whimsical art that is featured on the cover of the September issue of Alberta Native News is an acrylic on canvas painting entitled Flower Dancers by the very talented artist Jessica Desmoulin. Jessica Desmoulin is an Ojibway artist of the Pic River First Nation born in Saskatoon in 1978. Her art is bright and colourful with an assortment of animal themes consistent with the new
Feature artist for August 2016: Nancy Desjarlais
by John Copley (ANNews) – This month's cover artist, Nancy Desjarlais, is a Plains Cree/Metis woman; she was born in Edmonton but her roots and her family hail from Anzac, Alberta, home of the Ft. McMurray #468 First Nation. A free spirit, guided by her desire to succeed and driven by her passion for life, Desjarlais has a clear perception of the world around her, and what she wants to accomplish
Feature artist for July 2016: Roger Noskiye
The beautiful and serene image on the cover of the July edition of Alberta Native News is by Roger Noskiye, a talented 54-year-old Aboriginal artist from the Whitefish Lake First Nation at Atikameg in northern Alberta. Roger started drawing and whittling as a child and his art was encouraged at the Northland Elementary School in Atikameg. He says he 'drew his way through middle school' and carried on
Feature artist for June 2016: Timothy Mohan
(ANNews) – The majestic art that appears on the cover of the June 2016 edition of Alberta Native News is entitled "Sad Wings of Destiny" and it is the creation of Timothy Mohan, a gifted contemporary artist. "Sad Wings of Destiny" is a beautiful and powerful image that is part of a wildlife series which represents a new direction for the artist. The series fuses together Mohan's talents
Feature artist for May 2016: Daphne Odjig
(ANNews) – The stunning art on the cover of the May 2016 edition of Alberta Native News is entitled 'So Great was Their Love' by Daphne Odjig, one of Canada's most celebrated and gifted Aboriginal painters and printmakers. It is currently on exhibit at the Art Gallery of Alberta in Edmonton as part of the extraordinary 7: Professional Native Indian Artists Inc. (PNIAI) collection on display
