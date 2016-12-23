Canada's first non-government funded Native newspaper

Alberta Native News – Digital Edition – December, 2016

Jan 3, 2017

CCAB names two Albertans as top award recipients

Jan 2, 2017

TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired) – The Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB) is pleased to announce: Herbert Belcourt,recipient of the 2017 Aboriginal Business Hall of Fame (ABHF)...

Poundmaker’s annual sober walk stresses health and sobriety

Dec 28, 2016

by John Copley  (ANNews) – On November 17, more than 100 people...

Albertans must demand a better child welfare system – now

Dec 23, 2016

by John Copley (ANNEws) – Alberta’s Indigenous children are in dire...

Roberta Jamieson discusses human rights violations in Canada – past and present

Dec 22, 2016

by John Copley (ANNews) – In the fall of 1998 the University of Alberta...

Positive momentum follows workshop for Indigenous Language Instructors

Dec 21, 2016

(Dec. 21, 2016) – Indigenous Language Instructors for Northland School...

First Nations stress need to work in partnership towards better health outcomes

Dec 20, 2016

December 20, 2016 (Ottawa, ON) – As ministers of Health and Finance...

AFN pushes to advance TRC Calls to Action and advance reconciliation

Dec 16, 2016

(December 15, 2016) – On December 15, 2016 – the anniversary of the...

Northern Lakes College is Celebrating 35 Years of Program Excellence

Dec 14, 2016

Northern Lakes College’s Practical Nurse program is celebrating a milestone...

New Indigenous member appointed to Alberta Health Services Board

Dec 12, 2016

(December 2016) – Alberta Health Services has recently appointed a new...

David Suzuki: Reconciliation requires recognizing rights-based fishing

Dec 8, 2016

By David Suzuki with contributions from David Suzuki Foundation senior...

Recent death of aged-out young woman in Surrey a signal that immediate policy changes required

Dec 8, 2016

Coast Salish Territory, Vancouver, Dec. 7, 2016 – Leaders of the First...

