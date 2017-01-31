Feature artist for Jan. 2017: Tim Mohan
(ANNews) – The beautiful art on the cover of the January 2017 issue of Alberta Native News is by the extremely eclectic and talented contemporary artist Tim Mohan. It is entitled “Winter Cove” and is part of the Wildlife Series created by Mohan. Mohan has been featured many times on the cover and inside the pages of Alberta Native News over the last 20 years and his covers are among the...Read More
Feature artist for Dec. 2016: Amy Keller-Rempp
By John Copley (ANNews) – The beautiful cover – Secret Guardian – on the December 2016 issue of Alberta Native News is the work of 34-year-old Edmonton-area resident and artist, Amy Keller-Rempp. Her creation Spirit River took home the second-place prize when the winners of the 34th Annual Peace Hills Aboriginal Art Contest were announced in October. “It was an exciting moment...Read More
Feature artist for Nov. 2016: Tim Mohan
(ANNews) – The breathtaking art on the cover of the November issue of Alberta Native News is by the extremely eclectic and talented contemporary artist Tim Mohan. It is entitled Two of Us and is part of a stunning new Wildlife Series created by...Read More
Feature artist for Oct. 2016: Aaron Paquette
(ANNews) – The cover of this month’s Alberta Native News is a beautiful painting called “Protecting” by Aaron Paquette. It is part of a stunning exhibit presented at Bearclaw Gallery entitled “element·ally” and it features new works in clay by Dianne Meili and new works on canvas by Aaron Paquette. The exhibition is opening Saturday, October 22 and the artists will be in attendance from 1...Read More
Feature artist for Sept. 2016: Jessica Desmoulin
(ANNews) – The whimsical art that is featured on the cover of the September issue of Alberta Native News is an acrylic on canvas painting entitled Flower Dancers by the very talented artist Jessica Desmoulin. Jessica Desmoulin is an Ojibway artist of the Pic River First Nation born in Saskatoon in 1978. Her art is bright and colourful with an assortment of animal themes consistent with the new...Read More
Feature artist for August 2016: Nancy Desjarlais
by John Copley (ANNews) – This month’s cover artist, Nancy Desjarlais, is a Plains Cree/Metis woman; she was born in Edmonton but her roots and her family hail from Anzac, Alberta, home of the Ft. McMurray #468 First Nation. A free spirit, guided by her desire to succeed and driven by her passion for life, Desjarlais has a clear perception of the world around her, and what she wants to accomplish...Read More
Feature artist for July 2016: Roger Noskiye
The beautiful and serene image on the cover of the July edition of Alberta Native News is by Roger Noskiye, a talented 54-year-old Aboriginal artist from the Whitefish Lake First Nation at Atikameg in northern Alberta. Roger started drawing and whittling as a child and his art was encouraged at the Northland Elementary School in Atikameg. He says he ‘drew his way through middle school’ and carried on...Read More
Feature artist for June 2016: Timothy Mohan
(ANNews) – The majestic art that appears on the cover of the June 2016 edition of Alberta Native News is entitled “Sad Wings of Destiny” and it is the creation of Timothy Mohan, a gifted contemporary artist. “Sad Wings of Destiny” is a beautiful and powerful image that is part of a wildlife series which represents a new direction for the artist. The series fuses together Mohan’s talents...Read More
Northern Lakes College’s Practical Nurse Program receives four year approval
(Feb.1, 2017) – Northern Lakes College’s Practical Nurse program has received a four-year approval from the College of Licensed Practical Nurses of Alberta (CLPNA), the highest attainable rating the College...Read More
Artist David Garneau to create 400 paintings for Edmonton’s Tawatinâ Bridge
Edmonton – Canadian Métis artist David Garneau is the commissioned artist for Edmonton’s Tawatinâ Bridge. The bridge will link the south side and downtown portions of the Valley Line LRT. The Request for...Read More
Senator urges MPs to pass bill defending Aboriginal women
Ottawa, January 31, 2017 – The House of Commons should work quickly to pass a...Read More
Join Cindy Blackstock and Alanis Obomsawin at the Edmonton premiere of their landmark film
(Edmonton) – The rights of First Nations children take centre stage in...Read More
Federal Court dismisses First Nations’ appeal challenging Site C dam approval
FORT ST. JOHN, TREATY 8 TERRITORY–(Marketwired – Jan. 26,...Read More
Ahousaht First Nation celebrates historic land use vision
(TOFINO) — On January 25, 2017, the Ahousaht First Nation released the...Read More
Heather Shillinglaw exhibit featured at Stony Plain Multicultural Centre until March 3, 2017
by John Copley (ANNews) – The Stony Plain Multicultural Centre is...Read More
Canada and Siksika Nation advance reconciliation with Castle Mountain Settlement
(Jan. 25, 2017) – The Government of Canada and the Siksika Nation...Read More
Northern Lakes College showcases Mobile Training Labs to Peace River Region
(ANNews) – Northern Lakes College was excited to invite members of the...Read More
Exciting Metis jigging and fiddling celebration and competition will be held Feb. 18 &19
by John Copley (ANNews) – If you are looking for fun and adventure and a...Read More
Alberta’s Future Leaders seeks youth and mentors for summer 2017
by John Copley (ANNews) – Are you a self-motivated post-secondary student...Read More