Trudeau’s tenure lauded for reconciliation gains but key issues remain unresolved

(ANNews) – In the wake of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announcing his resignation on Jan. 6, Indigenous leaders across Canada praised him for his commitment to reconciliation while acknowledging that there’s still much work to get done.

Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak said in a statement that Trudeau presided over “important progress in areas such as clean water, housing, education, and child welfare,” but cautioned that there have been “significant delays in progress on key issues” in recent months.

She noted that the AFN has “not yet received a commitment” from the federal government on reaching a new child welfare reform agreement after the original $47.8-billion deal was voted down by the AFN membership, “which we have repeatedly sought.”

The federal government is reportedly in the process of negotiating a standalone child welfare reform deal with the Chiefs of Ontario (COO) and Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN), based on the terms of the original offer, which those organizations endorsed.

The national chief also expressed concern over the fate of the federal government’s First Nations Clean Water Act, or Bill C-61, which is supposed to establish minimum standards for drinking water in First Nations communities and provide First Nations with an unspecified level of funding to meet those standards.

The Standing Committee on Indigenous and Northern Affairs was in the process of preparing a report on the legislation when Trudeau announced his decision to resign and prorogue parliament, meaning the legislation will have to be reintroduced when the House of Commons reconvenes on March 24.

Woodhouse Nepinak cited discussions on border mobility and a November 2024 Supreme Court ruling that provincial and federal governments must fund First Nations policing as other policy areas the AFN is “committed to working with the next Prime Minister and federal leaders to advance.”

In a statement, Métis Nation of Alberta (MNA) president Andrea Sandmaier highlighted the February 2023 Métis Nation within Alberta Self-Government Recognition and Implementation Agreement her organization signed with the Trudeau government, calling it “a significant milestone in affirming the inherent rights of the Métis Nation within Alberta and laying a foundation for self-determination.”

However, Sandmaier noted that “Canada’s obligations under this historic agreement have yet to be fully implemented.”

A Federal Court judge ruled in March 2024 that the government erred in excluding the Fort McKay Métis Nation and Métis Settlements General Council from the terms of the agreement, ordering the agreement to be amended but not quashed.

Sandmaier urged “the next government, whoever forms it, to prioritize addressing outstanding claims stemming from the historic fraud of the Scrip system.”

“True reconciliation requires not only words but tangible actions to redress these past injustices and ensure a future founded on equity and respect,” she wrote.

After the Red River Rebellion ended in 1870 and the province of Manitoba was established, the Crown began giving individual Métis people pieces of paper known as scrips that entitled them to a small parcel of land or cash payment.

In 2013, the Supreme Court ruled that the scrip system failed to provide recipients with the land promised to them.

David Chartrand, president of the Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF), which took the feds to court over the scrip system, called Trudeau the “most visionary Canadian Prime Minister we have ever experienced, in terms of reconciliation.”

In a statement, he cited Trudeau’s adoption of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, legislation giving First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities control over their child welfare systems, and recognition of the Métis right to self-government as some of his “undeniable” achievements.

“Our Citizens have their own political affiliations and perspectives and have every right to their own views. But let me be clear that these advancements were never available to us in the past, and our place in Canada’s confederation as proud founders and builders remained unacknowledged for decades,” wrote Chartrand.

A statement from the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC), which represents Treaty 1 First Nations, noted that despite Trudeau’s progress on reconciliation, “significant challenges remain.”

“We commend Prime Minister Trudeau for his commitment to reconciliation and fostering dialogue with First Nations,” said Acting AMC Grand Chief Betsy Kennedy. “However, we urge the next leader to prioritize transformative change and address the critical issues still affecting our communities.”

The AMC called on “all political leaders” to prioritize equitable health-care, housing and education funding, implement all Truth and Reconciliation Commission Calls to Action and Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Inquiry Calls for Justice, uphold Treaty rights, and commit to “respectful, accountable partnerships with First Nations.”

“This leadership transition is a pivotal moment,” Kennedy added.

“First Nations have long been stewards of this land and champions for justice. We look forward to working with the next Liberal Party Leader and all elected officials from the various political parties to build a future grounded in reconciliation, equity, and shared prosperity.”