Tipi Village at Ponoka Stampede promotes Indigenous culture and unity

by Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – The Tipi Village at Ponoka marked its third annual event with speeches from distinguished figures such as Premier Danielle Smith, Indigenous Relations Minister Rick Wilson, Ponoka Mayor Kevin Ferguson, and local leaders like Taylor Bull. Situated in Maskwacis traditional territory, the event aimed to spotlight the profound historical connections shared between Indigenous communities and Ponoka.

Despite holding an MBA and a wealth of educational credentials, Suzanne Life-Yeomans attributes her community work more to traditional teachings than formal education. “It hasn’t influenced my community work as it was the traditional teachings that lead me to my community work,” she emphasizes. Although not Plains Cree and not native to the local community, Suzanne remains dedicated to honouring and advancing Indigenous history and understanding. “I like to immerse myself in the culture that I live in, as I have never lived in my own community,” Suzanne explains, underlining her commitment to fostering cultural bonds and collaboration within Maskwacis territory and across Canada.

Suzanne wields significant influence in shaping policy changes through her roles in Alberta government councils. “Through my councils within the Alberta government, I can and have influenced policy and procedures changes,” Suzanne affirms, advocating passionately for women, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW), and Two-Spirit (2S) people. Central to Suzanne’s initiatives is the Tipi Village at Ponoka, designed to educate visitors about Indigenous culture and cultivate appreciation. “By having visitors to Ponoka, they can learn their beautiful culture,” Suzanne stresses, highlighting the importance of cultural exchange and knowledge dissemination.

Raised in Cowichan tribes’ traditional territory, Suzanne draws on her upbringing to inform her ongoing educational journey and community engagement. “I was not raised in my [Dene] culture, so I always embraced the culture that I was around,” she reflects, striving to educate others as she continues to grow personally. Suzanne views her family and community as her greatest achievements, driving her commitment to ensuring prosperity for Indigenous communities through advocacy and collaborative efforts. “My work is a testament to my ongoing commitment to ensuring Indigenous communities prosper,” she declares, outlining her dedication to leaving a positive legacy for future generations.

Supported by a network spanning government, industry, and local communities, Suzanne secures essential backing for initiatives like the Tipi Village. “Through my many friends in government, industry, and local supports, we get support for the Tipi Village,” she acknowledges, underscoring the collaborative nature of her endeavors. Despite challenges in advocacy, Suzanne remains resolute in her goals, drawing strength from her teachings and faith. “It’s hard to do good work and then have someone try to hurt your work,” she reflects, emphasizing her perseverance in the face of adversity.

Looking ahead, Suzanne is committed to expanding her advocacy for MMIW and supporting economic security for First Nations women. Her efforts also include integrating Indigenous culture into local events like the Ponoka Stampede, promoting inclusivity and cultural richness.

“I noticed that the Ponoka Stampede did not include Indigenous culture,” Suzanne recalls. “I received funding through the Alberta government and industry to fund the events,” she adds, detailing her proactive approach to cultural integration and celebration. Through initiatives such as showcasing powwow dancers and vendors, Suzanne aims to offer meaningful experiences that deepen cultural understanding and appreciation. Her work continues to bridge gaps, promote mutual respect, and honor Indigenous heritage within Ponoka and beyond, fostering a more inclusive and harmonious community.