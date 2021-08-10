Siksika Nation and Canada sign MOU to help create a new fiscal relationship

(ANNews) – The Government of Canada and Siksika Nation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding that will help guide the parties as they move forward together as Treaty partners to renew their Nation-to-Nation relationship based on community priorities.

Under this co-developed Memorandum of Understanding, the parties will work together to explore new ways to advance Siksika Nation’s vision of greater self-determination for the benefit of their community. The Memorandum of Understanding outlines the next steps in the process and topics for exploratory discussions between the parties.

“We look forward to developing a new fiscal arrangement with Canada,” stated Nioksskaistamik, Chief Ouray Crowfoot, Siksika Nation. “One that will fulfill the true spirit and intent of the Treaty. One that will address many issues that have long been underfunded or overlooked. We will be working together, Nation-to-Nation, to develop mutually acceptable terms and take measures to obtain a formal negotiation mandate, which will build a foundation for success for Siksika Nation.”

The goal is to work together in a spirit of mutual respect and co-operation toward practical and forward-looking arrangements to strengthen the Treaty relationship, implement Siksika Nation’s right to self-determination and advance Sikiska’s vision and priorities. The parties also commit to working together toward a new fiscal relationship to help promote the economic, cultural and social well-being of their children, families and communities.

“Today is important for renewing our Treaty relationship with Siksika Nation,” stated Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Carolyn Bennett. “Sincere gratitude and congratulations to Chief Ouray Crowfoot and Council for your leadership and dedication. This Memorandum of Understanding sets the stage for discussions focused on advancing Siksika Nation’s right to self-determination, policing and community safety, language and cultural retention and education and training. We are proud to work in partnership to advance Siksika community priorities on their path to self-determination.”