Second Story Press Indigenous Writing Contest: Deadline to apply is January 31

(AJNews) – Second Story Press recently announced the launch of their fourth Indigenous Writing Contest, inviting submissions from Indigenous writers. Second Story is excited to hold this new contest in partnership with GoodMinds.com – a First Nation owned business based on the Six Nations of the Grand River Territory in Brantford, Ontario, with a passion for books by First Nations, Métis, and Inuit authors. Both companies are excited to see what books will come from the contest this year, adding to the profound range of Indigenous literature.

This contest focuses on contemporary writing that reflects the experience of Indigenous (First Nations, Métis, and Inuit) Peoples written by an Indigenous writer aged 18 or older. All entrants must be citizens or permanent residents of Canada. The contest is open to manuscripts written for young children, middle grade, young adult, or adult audiences. The winner will be offered a publishing contract from Second Story Press. The jury will be particularly interested in contemporary stories with an urban setting.

The contest deadline is January 31st, 2025. All entries must be made online via Submittable.

Previous winners and runners-up of the Second Story Press Indigenous Writing Contest include Naaahsa is an Artist! by Hali Heavy Shield; Auntie’s Rez Surprise by Heather O’Watch; The Train by Jodie Callaghan; The Case of Windy Lake by Michael Hutchinson; Stolen Words by Melanie Florence; The Mask That Sang by Susan Currie; What’s in a Bead? by Kelsey Borgford; and The Water Walker by Joanne Robertson.

ABOUT THE JUDGES:

The contest judges are as follows:

Richard Van Camp is the bestselling author of thirty books for both children and adults. He is a proud member of the Dogrib Tłı̨chǫ Nation from Fort Smith, Northwest Territories. Second Story Press is honoured to have Richard’s help in judging this contest. He brings to the process his years of experience as an author, as well as his experience as a mentor for developing writers. Richard’s writing crosses ages and genres and includes beautiful baby books like Little You and Welcome Song for Baby and the powerful novels The Lesser Blessed and Three Feathers.

Sandra Samatte, Anishinaabe, member of Ne-biimiskonaan (Skownan) First Nation, Treaty 2 Territory. Sandra has a Bachelor of Education degree. She is an author and is currently the CEO of Indigenous Education Press (IEP). Through Indigenous Education Press Sandra works with well-known and new Indigenous Authors and illustrators, publishing Indigenous Stories for all readers. Her passion for Indigenous Education has been focused on creating Indigenous books and resources that are respectful, are culturally appropriate, and hold cultural integrity for educators, children, and young people.

Jordan Ryder is the Managing Editor at Second Story Press. She earned her Master’s in Publishing from the National University of Ireland, Galway in 2018, before moving back home to Toronto, and has been working in feminist-focused publishing ever since.

The winner(s) will be announced in spring 2025. For complete information on the submission process, go to Submittable.

For all inquiries, contact [email protected]