Second season of Indigenous Health Today Town Halls starts Jan. 25

(ANNews) – After almost two years of COVID-19, there is increasing pressure on governments and health organizations to address the need for a more culturally safe healthcare system for Indigenous Peoples in Canada.

Indigenous Health Today by NationTalk will address that need with season 2 starting January 29, 2022, 5 pm EST on APTN (check local listings). The first 3 shows of this season will delve deeper into the current state of Covid 19 and how Omicron is a game-changer in our communities.

In season 1 of Indigenous Health Today, the show was instrumental in changing the conversation around Covid 19. The show dispelled myths and was a trusted source of Covid 19 information thanks to season 1 partner the First Nations Health Managers Association. The second part of season 2 starting with episode 4 will change the Canadian conversation when it comes to Indigenous Health and the people invested in its success.

The show is dedicated to improving awareness, challenging assumptions, and changing norms in healthcare for Indigenous Nations across Canada. The series will provide life-saving information through an Indigenous lens with a two-way dialogue for viewers, produced by us, for us, where the audience can interact with trusted health professionals and ask questions about the health issues affecting their families and communities.

This is just the beginning. Supporting the health needs of Indigenous communities really requires a longer-term, major investment supports for those working daily in this field.

“Following the success of the last Indigenous Health Today APTN Television series, we are committed to providing a comprehensive program for health matters pertaining to Indigenous Peoples that incorporates treatment and management, prevention and health promotion, as well as addressing the social determinants of health,” says Don Barraclough President and CEO of NationTalk and Indigenous Health Today.

“It’s a start, we want to shift the conversation about how we look at supporting Indigenous health outcomes.”

The show will be hosted by Marion Crowe, CEO of the First Nations Health Managers Association and will feature Indigenous health professional and allies–from the local and national level.

“I am honoured and thrilled to support this new initiative aimed at creating open, credible dialogue on the health issues that impact our communities. By taking such concrete actions, together, we can help to ensure the health of our nations for generations to come,” says Marion Crowe, CEO, First Nations Health Managers Association.

Indigenous Health Today can be viewed on IHToday.ca/townhall live each Tuesday, from 3 pm – 4 pm, EST, for 12 weeks starting January 25th and posted immediately thereafter. It can also be viewed each Tuesday at 1 pm MST starting Jan. 25 at facebook/Alberta Native News

A national TV audience can watch the program on APTN from 5 – 6 pm, EST (check local listings), each Saturday, starting January 29, 2022.

The series will be broadcast over 12 consecutive Saturdays.