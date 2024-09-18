Province of Alberta endorses Sept. 16 as Walk a Mile in a Ribbon Skirt Day

(Edmonton) – Minister of Arts, Culture and Status of Women Tanya Fir and Minister of Indigenous Relations Rick Wilson have officially declared September 16, 2024, as Walk a Mile in a Ribbon Skirt Day. Walk a Mile in a Ribbon Skirt Day was founded five years ago by Chevi Rabbit, their nieces, and best friend Katherine Swampy, with the support of fellow advocates like April Wiberg.

The campaign was born from Chevi’s and family and friends’ personal experience with prejudice with discrimination and racism while wearing a ribbon skirt, which led to discussions with their niece Ceejay Currie-Courtright. Together, they developed the Walk a Mile in a Ribbon Skirt campaign.

Chevi has spent a decade creating campaigns addressing racism, discrimination, and hate, and has empowered nonprofits and government organizations through policies and development across social, economic, tourism, and housing sectors. This initiative is an extension of Chevi’s ongoing commitment to improving Alberta’s inclusivity and well-being.

Minister Fir stated, “Today, I am proud to pronounce Sept. 16, 2024, as Walk a Mile in a Ribbon Skirt Day. This designation underscores our commitment to addressing gender-based violence, particularly affecting Indigenous women and girls. We will continue collaborating with the Premier’s Council on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two Spirit Plus People to ensure a comprehensive and survivor-centric action plan.”

Minister Wilson added, “Ribbon skirts symbolize strength, identity, and resilience within Indigenous cultures. Walk a Mile in a Ribbon Skirt is an important event that educates and raises awareness about the racism and discrimination Indigenous women, girls, and Two-Spirit individuals face. We honour their contributions and remain dedicated to walking alongside Indigenous communities towards reconciliation. Our funding programs like the Indigenous Reconciliation Initiative and the Community Support Fund invest nearly $8 million annually to support Indigenous-led actions and enhance reconciliation efforts.”

Elder Lavenia Schug, a co-founder of Walk a Mile in a Ribbon Skirt, invites all Albertans to join in this day of reflection and learning: “We invite non-Indigenous Albertans, newcomers, diverse communities, and Canadians to come, listen, learn, and walk with us in the spirit of reconciliation.”

The “Walk a Mile in a Ribbon Skirt” aims to honour and celebrate the matriarchs, life-givers, aunties, cousins, and gender-diverse youth within Indigenous communities. Supported by prominent figures such as former Grand Chief Marlene Poitras, Rachelle Venne, and Katherine Swampy, the event emphasizes building safe and inclusive communities starting at home.

Susanne Urbina, Capacity Support Assistant with the Edmonton Social Planning Council, shared her thoughts on the event: “It was an honour to be asked to participate in Walk a Mile in a Ribbon Skirt. The Edmonton Social Planning Council will continue to propose changes to social policies and services based on Edmontonian’s needs. We will also continue to research and report about gender violence, reconciliation, Indigenous and Two-Spirit+ issues that affect both our Indigenous and non-Indigenous community.”

One non-Indigenous participant, Tymmarah Mackie, Founder & President of Fostering Diverse Communities Canada, reflected on the significance of the day: “Being part of Walk a Mile in a Ribbon Skirt was both humbling and an honour. As a non-Indigenous woman, it’s important for us to show up when Indigenous friends ask us to walk with them. There’s strength in numbers, and this is a strong group of women who came together to learn from each other and continue on their paths in a good way.” She also emphasized the role of government support, adding, “It’s so important that governments show up too. Having Minister Tanya Fir read the proclamation helped bring attention to the challenges Indigenous women face, but also their strength, beautiful cultural practices, and the contributions they make to our communities.”

The event wias held at the Queen Elizabeth II Building on September 16, 2024, and will officially honour the matriarchs of the province—highlighting their vital role in nurturing culture, building community, and leading reconciliation efforts.

The City of Edmonton has previously proclaimed Walk a Mile in a Ribbon Skirt Day at the municipal level, and this new provincial declaration solidifies its significance. Chevi is also working on expanding the initiative to further its impact.