Poundmaker’s Treatment Centre marks 51 Years of Community Healing and Cultural Reconnection 

(ANNews) – Poundmaker’s Lodge Treatment Centre has gained global recognition for its groundbreaking approach, which seamlessly integrates cultural teachings with Western medicine. This powerful combination blends traditional practices with modern psychological and detoxification methods, offering a holistic healing experience. Central to the Lodge’s philosophy is the commitment to creating a space where those who have benefited from this unique approach can return to volunteer, thereby giving back to the community.

This cycle of support and community engagement has been at the heart of Poundmaker’s Lodge for 51 years, fostering healthy communities and a legacy of volunteerism. For over five decades, Poundmaker’s Lodge has been a sanctuary of hope and a model for cultural reintegration and community building, demonstrating the transformative impact of reconnecting with one’s culture on overall well-being.

“Canada’s residential schools and the Sixties Scoop left a generation deeply scarred, stripping them of their culture, life skills, and community connections,” says Carla Jamison, Community Engagement Organizer. “But Poundmaker’s Lodge is more than just a powwow or treatment centre; it’s a community builder dedicated to reintegrating those who have been broken by systemic trauma, substance abuse, and self-destructive behaviors.”

What truly sets Poundmaker’s Lodge apart is its unique approach to cultural events like powwows.

“Our powwows are more than just celebrations; they are immersive educational experiences,” Jamison explains. “Participants don’t just learn about culture; they live it. Surrounded by like-minded individuals, they reconnect with their cultural roots and draw strength from the shared experience.” Jamison stresses the importance of preserving cultural integrity. “It’s about keeping our culture sacred, prominent, and authentic.

“This is crucial for ensuring that our teachings and practices are respected and preserved for future generations.”

The Lodge’s approach has proven its effectiveness over time. “After 51 years, we’ve shown that reconnecting with culture is not just beneficial but essential for healing,” Jamison notes. “Our work has demonstrated that cultural engagement is a powerful force for positive social change.”

Many participants arrive at Poundmaker’s Lodge in a state of deep crisis, burdened by trauma and negativity. “They come here as a last hope, often feeling broken,” Jamison explains. “But they leave with renewed hope, having embraced healthy cultural practices and a positive mindset, transforming their lives in the process.”

A key aspect of the Lodge’s approach is the emphasis on personal choice in the healing process. “Healing can’t be forced; it has to come from within,” says Jamison. “We empower individuals to reclaim their agency and restore the dignity they often lost to addiction. We provide a safe, non-triggering environment where they can rebuild their self-respect.”

Jamison highlights the inclusive nature of the Lodge. “This space is not only for those in recovery but also for non-Indigenous people who want to learn about and witness the positive aspects of our culture. It’s an opportunity for everyone to see the richness of our traditions and values.” The Lodge’s role in cultural reconnection is profound. “Poundmaker’s will always be the ideal place for people to reconnect with their culture if they’ve lost it or to repatriate themselves,” Jamison says. “For those who have completely lost their connection, this is the place to come and learn about healthy culture.”

Many who go through the program at Poundmaker’s Lodge become cultural liaisons in their communities. “They return to their families and start teaching their culture, whether in an official capacity or not,” Jamison explains. “Poundmaker’s is more than a treatment centre; it is a creator of healthy culture and an advocate for cultural revival. The people who leave here often become advocates for their culture, contributing positively to their communities.”

As Poundmaker’s Lodge continues to demonstrate the transformative power of cultural healing and community support, it remains committed to fostering safe and supportive spaces. The Lodge recently hosted a Powwow Competition on August 2-3, 2024, celebrating 51 years of dedicated service and offering hope and a path to recovery for those in need. “We are dedicated to creating safe spaces where culture can be celebrated and embraced,” Jamison says. “We invite everyone to get involved, and most importantly, we strive to ensure that our participants experience a non-triggering, supportive environment.”

Jamison emphasizes that non-Indigenous individuals are welcome to participate if they come with the right intentions. “If you come with a genuine desire to uplift and contribute positively, and not to add to the generational trauma and suffering of Indigenous peoples, you are welcome here. Our spaces are open to all who wish to engage with and support the healthy aspects of our culture and community.”

Looking ahead, Jamison reveals that there is an aftercare facility providing a safe environment for women to continue their recovery through traditional healing culture.

New facilities for men are also being developed, and we’ll be profiling these in an upcoming article. These developments represent significant investments in the future of Alberta’s Indigenous populations and Indigenous relations.

“We are creating spaces for healing, wellness, and spiritual growth, so stay tuned for more exciting developments,” concludes Jamison. Poundmaker’s Lodge continues to lead the way in cultural and community healing, embodying the spirit of resilience and hope for the future.