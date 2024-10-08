New program reduces barriers facing Métis early learners

(ANNews) – The Otipemisiwak Métis Government of the Métis Nation within Alberta has announced its Flourishing Futures Pilot Program, created by the Children and Family Services (CFS) department. This program aims to help families overcome barriers in accessing essential supports for Métis children with developmental, social, emotional, or behavioural needs and disabilities.

Through the program, families can receive up to $5,000 per child, which will be paid directly to the service provider. Eligible supports include services like speech or occupational therapy, child mental health therapy, medical equipment and assessments.

“Our children and youth are at the centre of everything we do as a government,” said Andrea Sandmaier, President of the Otipemisiwak Métis Government. “We support any, and all, initiatives that will give young learners the support they need to fulfill their potential.”

The CFS department emphasizes a strengths-based approach, advocating for a holistic, multidisciplinary strategy that recognizes the uniqueness of Métis experiences.

“With the Flourishing Futures Pilot Program, young Métis families will have improved access to the services they need,” says Brooke Bramfield, Secretary of Children and Family Services. “Essential supports such as assessments, speech therapy, visits with a psychologist, just to name a few, can be very expensive. We are committed to supporting our families and ensuring every child has the opportunity to thrive.”

For more information on the Flourishing Futures Pilot Program, visit albertametis.com.