Maskwacis Entrepreneur and Community Advocate Taylor Bull Makes Waves in Multiple Arenas 

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – Taylor Bull is a role model for young men who need second chances, faced struggles, but never lost hope for a better future. Recently transitioning into the role of Events Coordinator at the Asikiw Mostos O’Pikinawisiwin Society after serving as a caseworker, Bull is pursuing a Business Administration diploma through Maskwacis Cultural College while engaging in various professional endeavors and community initiatives. In addition to his new position, Bull has made headlines as a burgeoning athlete. After opening a mixed martial arts (MMA) gym, he encountered challenges in sustaining the business.

However, he found silver linings in his nephew, Jesse ‘The Bullet’ Bull’s professional debut in April 2024, a significant milestone despite a loss. Jesse, with an impressive amateur record, continues to develop as a fighter, inspiring Taylor to further his own combat sports career. Bull made a notable entrance into bare-knuckle boxing with a first-round TKO victory in June 2024. Building on that success, he achieved another first-round knockout at the River Cree on August 31, remaining undefeated.

Bull has been offered a title fight for the vacant Havoc FC Bareknuckle 205lbs championship on November 29, 2024, in Red Deer. This will be his fourth attempt at securing a championship title, a goal Bull believes he genuinely deserves after overcoming numerous personal challenges. Beyond athletics, Bull is passionate about entrepreneurship and community development. He is currently participating in the Federal government’s Firecircle program, which supports his vision of starting a bison ranch and establishing a tipi village on family land behind his father’s property on the Louis Bull reserve. Bull envisions this venture as a sustainable business and an events venue that fosters community connections while attracting tourists.

The mentorship and resources from the Firecircle program are crucial as he works towards creating a sustainable future for his community. There is a growing focus on entrepreneurship throughout Indian country, which is vital for teaching Indigenous individuals how to maintain their own businesses and gain agency over their finances. This empowerment not only contributes to the families of entrepreneurs but also strengthens entire communities. In the arts, Bull has ventured into music, releasing his debut album last year, which served as both a therapeutic outlet and a learning experience.

He is preparing to release a second album in the coming year and has signed a two-year contract with Chan International Modeling and Talent Agency. This partnership has opened doors to opportunities in the film and modeling industries, including participation in the Faces West 2024 competition in Vancouver. Having trained in acting and stunt work, Bull is eager to explore more roles that challenge stereotypes and reflect his own experiences. “I often criticized my community for focusing on traditional career paths while neglecting the arts,” Bull said. “But I believe passion can lead to greater fulfillment beyond just a job.”

Bull’s commitment to community empowerment goes beyond personal achievements. He emphasizes the importance of creating a supportive environment for Indigenous youth and addressing the challenges of addiction and trauma. “We must return to our old ways with a contemporary perspective,” he stated, noting the need to rebuild community ties for the next generation. Recently involved in a Youth Cultural Camp organized by the Asikiw Mostos O’Pikinawisiwin Society, Bull helped integrate traditional land-based teachings with engaging activities. This camp celebrated Indigenous culture and strengthened relationships with other communities, such as Okanese First Nation, which participated in the event.

As a mentor and role model, Bull is determined to inspire others by sharing his journey and advocating for new ways to build sustainable futures within Indigenous communities. “It’s on each and every one of us to show the next generation how to live miyo-pimatisiwin – the ‘good life,’” he said. His multifaceted endeavors reflect a commitment to personal growth, community empowerment, and cultural revitalization, establishing him as a dynamic figure in the Louis Bull community. Bull emphasizes that being a role model extends beyond personal achievements; it’s about finding healthy ways to give back to the community and empower others. More importantly, it’s about shaping a future where he can share lessons learned from his life experiences, guiding the next generation to avoid making the same mistakes.