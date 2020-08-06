Justice for Sansom and Cardinal – Update on Court Proceedings on Métis Hunters Murder Charges

By Laura Mushumanski

As of July 29th, the two men accused of murdering Jake Sansom and Morris Cardinal have both been denied bail. Sansom and Cardinal, were found dead after exercising their Metis rights to hunt for moose on March 28th, 2020 near Glendon, Alberta.

Roger Bilodeau, 56 and Anthony Michael Bilodeau, 31 have been jointly charged with the murders of Morris Cardinal and Jake Sansom after their appearance on July 16th at St. Paul Provincial Court – charges in Court were for the setting of preliminary hearing dates.

At the July 16th hearing, the Crown announced that they expect the Justice and Solicitor General to consent to the Crown proceeding by direct indictment – a procedure whereby the Crown prosecutor sends the case directly to a trial without the accused being able to have a preliminary hearing. A preliminary hearing is a court hearing, where a Provincial Court Judge determines if there is enough evidence to have a case go to trial.

On July 29th, in Edmonton, the families of the victims, Morris Cardinal and Jake Sansom, were relieved when Justice Goss denied bail to the second accused man, Anthony Michael Bilodeau, in Edmonton Court of Queen’s Bench. Roger Bilodeau, had already been denied bail on June 16th by another Judge of the same Court.

Roger Bilodeau, who was denied bail in June is scheduled to appear at 9:30 a.m. on August 13th in the Alberta Court of Appeal in Edmonton seeking approval from that Court to hear an appeal of the June bail denial.

Michael Anthony Bilodeau is also to appear in court at 9:30 am on August 13th at St. Paul Provincial Court where either a preliminary hearing date will be set, or the case will be sent to the Court of Queen’s Bench to set a trial date.

Laura Mushumanski is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter for Alberta Native News.