I see you, I hear you, I honour you: Iskwew Health & Healing Her Homefire

By Laura Mushumanski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – sâkihitin… I love you in nehiyawewin translates to the bond, insight, and understanding that we have towards all our relatives—including the green people, our winged friends, the ones that live in the waters, the four legged, the two legged, and all that reside on Mother Earth. And embedded in this understanding is love being a by-product of how we honour we each other, acknowledge one another, take care of each other, and walk beside each other as a reflection of how we honour ourselves in our wholeness of messy, of wild spirits, of being the ultimate auntie or uncle some days, and of what it is to be human—an adventure of a lifetime, a learning journey of what speaks to each one of our gifts that we get to share with the world.. .

When thinking about love in a way that honours all our relatives, the sense of community and togetherness, the bonds and connections we form over time, our nehiyawe sister, Michelle Nieviadomy speaks to self-love as a transformation of ‘what was’ that leans into ‘welcome home.’ Michelle braids the understanding of health as taking care of the body physically, as well as emotionally, mentally, and spiritually through teachings of love and has supported communities within and outside of Edmonton, Alberta for over 16 years, and continues to thrive in ways that speaks to wahkohtowin understandings of how we can ‘take care of each other.’

This journey for Michelle started when she was an iskwesis, a little girl, in the flat lands of southern Saskatchewan while watching her mother exercise her buns and guns, as a way to connect with her spirit, that ultimately contributed to what Michelle understands as ‘self-love.’ For Michelle, Iskwew Health, started as a dream where at the time Indigenous women’s fitness and wellness was taboo, to present day being able to reach Indigenous women across turtle island on the moccasin telegram we call Facebook. And as Michelle’s visions grew, so did she as a woman, where the iskotew, the fire inside her became a product of another adventure into supporting community through outreach, Healing Her Homefire.

The one thing that Michelle found healing in, became a daily practice of prayer, honouring our ancestors by walking with ceremony that helped her find her gifts and how she could share them with the world. Michelle, also the Assistant Director at Edmonton Native Healing Centre, continues to enrich her life, so in turn can give back to community in a good way. As the next generations start to step into their learning journey, Michelle is beside them, along with her next adventures into counselling psychology as both health and healing practices of walking alongside community.

Healing Her Homefire is always looking for volunteers to support community. The most recent community care gathering for Healing Her Homefire began December 15, 2024; if anyone would like to start being a part of community care in the new year, please reach out to Healing Her Homefire.

For any Iskwew interested in being a part of community wellness, there are ongoing events posted on Iskwew Health’s Facebook page and Website.