Hoop dancer Ayla Bull honours her family’s legacy

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – In Alberta, female hoop dancers are a rarity, but Ayla Bull, a three-generation hoop dancer from the Louis Bull Tribe, stands out by blending tradition with modernity. As a prominent member of the Bull family – a name associated with significant contributions to politics, business, and culture – Ayla’s dance reflects her tribe’s rich heritage.

The Bull family’s dance tradition began with Ayla’s grandfather, Robert Bull. His journey started with a dream his mother had of a hoop dancer amidst a tornado. She crafted an outfit and provided him with hoops, igniting the family’s passion for hoop dancing. Robert’s nephew, Leroy Bull, Ayla’s father, continued the tradition, and now Ayla carries it forward. Their dance depicts the progression of a storm, with hoops symbolizing the storm’s growing intensity. The final formation features a thunderbird emerging as the tornado touches down.

Ayla explains, “The hoops represent the circle of life. Everything is done in a circle. There’s the circle of changes we go through in life – baby, teen, adult, elder. Then there are the seasons – winter, spring, summer, fall. Even our medicine wheel is a circle representing our mental health, physical health, spiritual health, and emotional health.”

She also shares, “Dancing keeps me motivated to stay physically fit. To have the energy to dance with all the hoops, you need to stay active. Beyond physical fitness, it has been a major aid for mental health. When I’m struggling, dancing helps lighten my emotional load.”

Ayla recalls a lesson from her late grandfather Robert: “Don’t just dance. Pray for those in hospitals, those who are lost, and those struggling with mental health. Pray for everyone who would love to dance but can’t. Our dance and prayers bring healing to those who watch.” Ayla’s dedication goes beyond personal health. It’s about preserving and promoting Indigenous culture and creating a legacy that honours her family’s teachings while participating in local events and cultural gatherings throughout Alberta.

Ayla engages with the community, celebrating the sacred and personal callings that bring hoop dancers into the fold. The Bull family continues to enrich Central Alberta through various ventures, including their casino, demonstrating a strong commitment to supporting Indigenous identity and community. Recently, Ayla joined the Montana Cree Nation cultural camp, empowering the next generation and fostering community relations among the Four Nations. As a cultural ambassador for the Plains Cree, she honours traditional teachings and strengthens community ties. For booking inquiries, please email [email protected].