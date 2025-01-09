Growing Your Business, Your Way: AWE’s Programs and Resources for Women Entrepreneurs

(ANNews) – Alberta Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) offers growth programs and financing to support women entrepreneurs in clarifying their vision, developing skills, and growing their businesses sustainably. Whether you’re building a foundation, or scaling your operations, AWE has a program to suit your needs.

Next Step to Success is a six-week foundational program designed to support Indigenous women entrepreneurs. Through guided exploration, participants gain clarity on their goals, assess their current operations, and uncover growth opportunities. By the end of the program, they walk away with a strategic, personalized action plan—equipping them with the tools and confidence to take their business to the next level.

Strategic Edge focuses on supporting entrepreneurs who want to scale their businesses with data-driven planning. Key areas include Human Resources, Supply Chain, Growth Marketing, Managing Capital, and Sales for Growth. Participants learn to align their teams with business goals, optimize supply chains, improve marketing ROI, secure capital, and refine sales strategies. This program delivers expert guidance and practical tools for sustainable success.

Bold Leadership equips participants with the skills to embrace innovation and optimize their businesses for growth. It focuses on building customized digital strategies to enhance efficiency and customer experiences. Participants gain confidence in adopting technologies, saving time, and addressing challenges unique to their business. Many past participants report saving 60–90 minutes per day through streamlined operations.

Each program provides expert mentorship, tailored solutions, and a supportive network, enabling women entrepreneurs to thrive in today’s competitive landscape. Both of AWE’s growth programs (bold Leadership and Strategic Edge) are also offered in French through asynchronous learning, providing flexibility to learn at your own pace.

Explore these opportunities and discover the right program to help your business thrive. Whether you’re starting, scaling, or seeking support, we’re here to help. Connect with us today to learn how Alberta Women Entrepreneurs can support you on your business journey.

Visit awebusiness.com, call toll-free in Alberta at 1-800-713-3558, or email [email protected].