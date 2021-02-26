Grey Eagle Resort plans to launch Alberta’s largest drive-in event venue

by Jake Cardinal, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – In the wake of Alberta’s public health orders – which have prohibited the hosting of large indoor concerts – Grey Eagle Resort and Casino on the Tsuut’ina Nation has announced the creation of a drive-in theatre.

This will be Alberta’s newest and largest drive-in event venue.

“Performances are now possible,” said a Grey Eagle Facebook post.

This 32-foot covered stage will be able to be viewed from the confines of a vehicle or through a west facing window of a Grey Eagle hotel room.

The audience area – technically the vehicle parking – will be able to hold 206 vehicles.

With plans to open May 1, the drive-in theatre is set to host a plethora of special events including graduations, dance recitals, comedy shows, weddings and theatrical performances.

The resort plans to unveil its live concert lineup in the near future.

“The Grey Eagle Drive In will feature a cutting-edge semi-trailer covered stage, with surround sound which is also available through the car FM radio transmitters,” explained Lisa McCann of The Event Group. “Three large LED screens will project the action on stage under the stars and with the Rockies Mountains as the backdrop.”

The drive-in is also allowing people to rent out the facility and encourages using ticket sales, live streaming, or an onsite 50/50 draw to cover the expenses of the booking costs.

The COVID-friendly venue is available now to book for special events from May 1 to July 31. Rental rates vary from $5,000 to $7,000.

The Grey Eagle Drive In event space is operated and managed exclusively by The Event Group and Supervision Ltd.

“We are super excited to carry on the reputation rolling into this spring with our new ‘Grey Eagle Drive In’ showcasing an incredible outdoor live event experience,” says Kevin Yates, General Manager of the Hotel & Event Centre at Grey Eagle Resort and Casino.

“Guests have an opportunity to eat, play, stay and enjoy a variety of entertainment, in support of charities on the beautiful Tsuut’ina Nation. We will be following all health and safety guidelines.”

Sometimes, you have to take a step back in order to take another step forward, and that is what is happening. The resurgence of drive-in theatres is also taking place in Ontario as there are a few drive-ins that were announced recently as well.