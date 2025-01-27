Flying Canoë Volant Festival takes flight in Edmonton: Jan. 29 – Feb. 1

(Edmonton) – Come celebrate First Nation, Metis, and voyageur culture in Edmonton this winter.

Thanks to the continuing support of their presenting sponsor ATB and numerous other community and corporate partners, La Cité Francophone / Centre Communautaire d’Edmonton is pleased to present the Flying Canoë Volant (FCV) on the evenings of Wednesday, January 29 to Saturday, February 1, 2025 (6-10 pm each evening). They had 100,000 visitors in 2024 and expect the same wonderful participation to this year’s inclusive, iconic and community – connecting cultural celebration. For full details visit flyingcanoevolant.ca.

Here are just a few of the Festival highlights :

The legend of the Flying Canoë will be brought to life once again with illuminated artworks by Dylan Toymaker, Virginie Rainville, Big Art (Calgary), Native Counseling Services of Alberta, Strathearn Art Walk Society, Firebrand Studios, True North Absurdities and Inventa (ATB), among many others, throughout the Mill Creek Ravine and Rutherford School Grounds.

In conjunction with their signature visual art, patrons will experience cultural programming in the Mill Creek Ravine by valued collaborators Native Counseling Services of Alberta, the Cunningham Family Band, beloved French-Canadian storyteller Roger Dallaire, and many more.

The FRANCO DÔME (Rutherford school grounds), presented by UNIS TV and Franco Music, is back with DJs, light shows and live music with renowned Québec and Albertan musicians!

New this year, the Projection Dome (Rutherford School Grounds) is presented by Parallèle Alberta and the French Quarter BIA and will feature non-stop 360 degree short films during the entire festival. They will also have family films on Jan 31 and Feb1!

FrancoQueer will take over this venue on January 30 for an evening of DJs, Videos and a Drag Show! Activate Arts Alberta will join in the canoe by hosting Little Chippers Ice Carving workshops on the Rutherford school grounds Jan 31 and Feb1.

Radio Canada – Ici Alberta will present fun and interactive activities on 91 street as will numerous other festival partners and sponsors. Food trucks – Squirrely Squirrel and Flipside BBQ will assist in satisfying any hunger after a long portage throughout the festival site!

CAFÉ bicyclette and La Cité francophone will be the go to sites for incredible food experiences, as always.

The true Canadian triathlon will continue once again with the Portage on the Prairie Relay consisting of a portage, an axe toss and bucksaw! You can register for this fundraising activity by visiting flyingcanoevolant.ca

The festival will be held at La Cité Francophone, Rutherford school and grounds, and include portions of the Mill Creek Ravine. Keep your eyes and ears open for the many FCV mystical characters who will invade the Mill Creek Ravine, telling their tales of Flying Canoës and other sorcery.

The Flying Canoë Volant Cabaret (Théâtre Servus Credit Union) will feature the Chant’Ouest Festival January 30th. Flora Luna, Tammy Lamouche – Bryce Morin, Meera Sylvain, PONTEIX (Saskatchewan) Rooster Davis Band will perform on

January 31 and JUNES (Québec), La Troupe Zéphyr Dance, The Goddamsels and Second Hand Dream Car on February 1.

We encourage everyone to join in some winter magic, community joy and cultural excitement.