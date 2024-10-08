First Nations in Alberta to receive estimated 34% increase in funding

(October 8, 2024 – Edmonton, Treaty #6 Territory) – First Nations in Alberta will receive an estimated 34 per cent funding increase under the 10-year, $47.8 billion Draft Agreement on Long-Term Reform of First Nations Child and Family Services (FNCFS) Program.

By 2028-29, under the Draft Agreement, funding will increase to an estimated $2.5 billion annually. Note that these figures exclude additional allocations for housing or capital investments.

“For many years, we have been fighting in the courts to fix a broken system that followed in the footsteps of residential schools,” said AFN National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak who was in Edmonton today speaking with Chiefs. “This Draft Agreement not only significantly boosts funding but also returns control to First Nations, empowering them to focus on prevention rather than apprehension and the removal of children from families.”

As of December 2022, 74 per cent of youth in care in Alberta were Indigenous, even though they make up just 10 per cent of the youth population.

The AFN Special Chiefs Assembly on Long-Term Reform of the FNCFS Program will take place October 16-18, 2024, on Treaty No. 7 Territory in Calgary, Alberta, where Chiefs and Proxies will have the chance to discuss and vote on the proposed reforms in the Draft Agreement, which was announced on July 11, 2024, between the Assembly of First Nations (AFN), Chiefs of Ontario (COO), Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN), and the Government of Canada.

The AFN has been actively engaging with Chiefs across the country to discuss the Draft Agreement, with the goal to gather feedback, provide information, and answer any questions. “Everywhere we travel, Chiefs have expressed a strong desire to empower First Nations families to care for our own children,” said National Chief Woodhouse Nepinak.

“Two-thirds of the $47.8 billion from the draft agreement will be directed to First Nation governments once approved by the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal. The remaining one-third will support Child and Family Service agencies, ensuring they can continue providing specialized and legislative intervention supports. It’s important to note that the AFN does not receive any funding from this Draft Agreement.”

“We are grateful for the Chiefs and all participants who have dedicated considerable time this summer to review this Draft Agreement and engage in these important discussions,” concluded National Chief Woodhouse-Nepinak. “Their efforts are essential as we meet next week discuss and vote on the Draft Agreement that truly supports First Nations families and children.”