First Nation entrepreneurs bridge culture with business success

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – In the heart of Saddle Lake Cree Nation, Tasha Power has cultivated more than a business; she’s nurtured a cultural bridge through Kanatan Health Solutions. As the owner and driving force behind this family-run enterprise, Tasha Power proudly champions her Indigenous heritage while making significant strides in the business world.

“Our family started this journey together,” Tasha explains. “It’s about empowering our community and preserving our cultural traditions.”

She is part of the Redcrow Family, a prominent local Indigenous political and business family.

Initially centered around addressing a critical need during the pandemic, Kanatan Health Solutions launched with their now-signature product: hand sanitizer sprays. “We noticed a gap in the market for sanitizers that didn’t smell like traditional alcoholic beverages,” Tasha recalls. “Our solution was to infuse them with scents from sacred smudges—sweetgrass, cedar, sage, and tobacco—a decision rooted in cultural respect and wellness.”

This thoughtful approach extends to all aspects of their business. Kanatan Health Solutions proudly boasts products that are “Elder Approved,” ensuring that their offerings not only meet high-quality standards but also resonate deeply with community elders. “It’s important that our elders approve of what we create,” Tasha emphasizes. “Their wisdom and guidance shape everything we do.”

Beyond their initial success with sanitizers, the company has expanded into a diverse range of bath and body products. “We’re not just selling products; we’re sharing our culture,” Tasha emphasizes. “That’s why we’re planning interactive workshops where participants can create their own bath products infused with our smudge scents. It’s about education and connection.”

Community engagement is central to Kanatan Health Solutions’ ethos. They actively participate in local events like monthly markets and annual powwows, fostering connections with elders, local leaders, and neighbours. “These events are more than just opportunities to sell products,” Tasha notes. “They’re about celebrating our culture and strengthening community ties.”

Looking to the future, Tasha Power and Kanatan Health Solutions have their sights set on international markets. “We’ve started shipping to Europe and beyond,” Tasha shares. “There’s a growing interest in Indigenous products and cultural practices worldwide, and we’re eager to expand our reach.”

In Edmonton, where they also maintain a presence, Kanatan Health Solutions collaborates with various organizations and businesses, promoting mutual support and cultural exchange. “It’s about reciprocity,” Tasha explains. “We support local initiatives, and they support us. Together, we’re building a stronger community.”

As they continue to grow, Kanatan Health Solutions remains committed to its roots and its mission of cultural preservation and empowerment. With initiatives like the upcoming Powwow Pitch competition, where they seek community support, Tasha Power and her team are poised to make even greater strides in bridging Indigenous culture with entrepreneurial success.

Power also mentions that they are offering classes for groups of four, catering to the public interested in learning how to create their own products.

For more information on Kanatan Health Solutions and their “Elder Approved” products, visit kanatanhealthsolutions.ca and join them in celebrating Indigenous culture through wellness and community empowerment.