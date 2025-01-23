Feature artist for September 2024: Anthony Antoine

By ANNews staff

(ANNews) – Anthony Antoine is a gifted Dene sculptor who uses his hands to create beautiful art and his spirit to bring life to his carvings which often tell a wondrous story of nature and culture. His beautiful soap stone carving titled “Let’s Dance” is featured on the cover of this month’s Alberta Native News.

A number of his carvings are available for purchase at wakinagallery.com. To view the entire collection in person, call Dan at 780-237-1556 or email [email protected] to book an appointment.

“Carving is my life and it’s how I make a living,” explains the 59-year-old artist.

Antoine was born in the Northwest Territories but has been firmly rooted in Edmonton for over 20 years. His large creations appear in many corporate offices and private collections throughout the city (and surrounding area). While most of Anthony’s work is

sold privately, some of his masterpieces have also been exhibited and sold in galleries in both northern and western Canada.

Anthony is renowned for his carvings of muskox, bison and of course bears – his polar bears of all sizes on different platforms, his fishing grizzlies and of course his whimsical dancing, drumming and marching bears of all sizes. Each bear seems to have its own personality – depending on the rock it is carved from.

He is masterful at creating wildlife and many stones speak to him in the voice of the animal that they will become but he also enjoys creating abstracts.

To look at Anthony, one would not think that he is a spiritual person but his spirit soars when he is describing the thought process behind his abstracts, describing transitions and transformations, such as lifecycles from youth to elders, tears for missing and murdered Indigenous people, and honouring lost children.

Antoine’s artistic prowess wasn’t inherited – as far as he knows. Like both his father and mother, he was a victim of the Indian Residential School System. “I was part of the 60’s Scoop,” he explained. “I was taken away from my parents when I was just two years old and was a ward of the government until I was 16. When I was 18 and in Edmonton I learned that there was an Aboriginal liaison from the Northwest Territories in the city; the people at the Herb Jameson Centre suggested I contact him. I did and found out that he knew two of my uncles – my Uncle Rene was working with the NWT Government and my Uncle Jim was Chief at the time.”

A phone call and an airline ticket later and Anthony was back home.

“I arrived there in September of 1982 and met my dad. I met so many of my cousins and other relatives; I could hardly believe it, but it was good, real good.”

He stayed for nine years before moving on to Yellowknife, where he met his wife, and together they moved to Edmonton.

Anthony’s artistic side was discovered by chance – he ran into some trouble with the law and found himself incarcerated. “They had a carving program going on at the facility when I got there,” he explained, and he knew some people who were participating.

“They encouraged me to give it a try and I did just that.”

The rest is history.

Anthony loves carving and he loves sharing his culture through his art. He tries to keep his art affordable and accessible to everyone. “Costs have gone up but I still manage to keep my prices within most budgets,” he assured.

His art is beautiful, affordable, unique and authentic – so when you need a great piece of art for yourself, or as a personal or corporate gift for a special occasion, visit wakinagallery.com or call 780-237-1556 for a viewing.