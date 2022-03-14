Employment Opportunity: Indigenous Liaison and Learning Coordinator

Alberta Seniors and Community Housing Association is hiring an Indigenous Liaison and Learning Coordinator

Job Description

2- year contract position. Closing date: March 25, 2022How to apply:

To apply email resume and cover letter to [email protected]

Position Summary:

This role is an opportunity to influence the journey the Alberta Seniors and Community Housing Association (ASCHA) is setting out on to deepen our knowledge of Indigenous cultures and tenant/resident experiences. With the support and partnership of our team, the coordinator will use relationship-building, dialogue, and research to build understanding of how affordable housing providers can better meet the service needs and cultural needs of Indigenous tenants/residents.

About ASCHA:

ASCHA is an association representing more than 100 organizations who provide seniors housing and affordable housing to over 60,000 people in our province. We provide member services and a bold unifying voice to help our member organizations advance our Noble Cause:

Albertans live in housing that honours their dignity, serves their needs and inspires purpose in their chosen community.

See ascha.com to find out About Us and read about our Noble Cause, Purpose and Core Values. The Indigenous Liaison and Learning Coordinator will join a team of 11 employees and may be the only staff member self-identifying as Indigenous.

Salary: $60,000-65,000 /year

What you will do:

Cultural liaison Support ASCHA’s administration and board to deepen knowledge of Indigenous cultures, and how to support truth & reconciliation

Initiate ASCHA’s engagement with Elders for ongoing guidance

Jointly with the Executive Director, establish ASCHA’s relationships with Indigenous nations and organizations to begin a journey of better understanding Indigenous cultures, experiences and community needs to better inform housing provider practices and approaches Research Map where partnerships and/or ongoing dialogue exists between housing providers and Indigenous organizations/community members

Identify steps taken by housing providers to support the cultural needs of Indigenous tenants and to implement the Calls to Action of the TRC

Draw on existing research, and partner to initiate new research, to enhance understanding of how Indigenous people are experiencing affordable housing in Alberta

Facilitate conversations for staff/leaders from ASCHA member organizations who are learning about, or engaged in, co-creating affordable housing with Indigenous people that is responsive to Indigenous housing needs

We are looking for:

Proven track record of facilitating collaborative and community-focused conversations and creating safe spaces for authentic sharing

Understanding of Indigenous cultures and protocols, and ability to engage respectfully with Elders

Consistent, reliable, organized, hard-working; you have a strong internal motivation

You can work within Western and Indigenous contexts

Minimum 3 years experience in a similar research and/or operational role

Excellent interpersonal skills, particularly in listening, and in establishing and maintaining relationships

Experience and knowledge of housing related issues is considered a strong asset

Research skills including interpreting and summarizing written research, and understanding of how to use interviews and focus groups

Strong Microsoft Office skills.

Working knowledge of an Indigenous language(s) is an asset

Education

Lived experience as an Indigenous person. We encourage all First Nations, Metis and Inuit Peoples of Canada or Indigenous Peoples of North America, to self-identify in their applications.

Bachelors degree or an equivalent combination of experience and education in Indigenous studies, cultural studies, or social sciences.

Work location: Remote and Edmonton

Work arrangement: Primarily remote work with some travel across Alberta and occasional work/meetings in Edmonton

Accountability: The position reports to the Policy Research and Advocacy Coordinator.

