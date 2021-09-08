Employment Opportunity: Executive Director, Ambrose Place

Job Title: Executive Director

Position Summary

Niginan Housing Ventures is seeking an Executive Director of Ambrose Place in Edmonton. The Executive Director is responsible for the successful leadership and management of Ambrose Place according to the strategic direction set by the CEO and Board of Directors.

Applicants should apply to: [email protected] The position will be open until filled.

Primary Duties and Responsibilities

The Executive Director performs some or all of the following:

Leadership

Participate with the CEO in developing a vision and strategic plan to guide the organization

Identify, assess, and inform the CEO of internal and external issues that affect the Ambrose Place and Niginan as an organization

Act as a professional advisor to the CEO on all aspects of the Ambrose Place activities

Foster effective team work between the CEO, Board and all levels of staffing at Ambrose

In addition to the CEO, act as a spokesperson for the organization

Conduct official correspondence on behalf of the CEO as appropriate and jointly with the Board when appropriate

Represent the organization at community activities to enhance the organization’s community profile

Operational planning and management

Develop an operational plan which incorporates goals and objectives that work towards the strategic direction of the organization

Ensure that the operation of the organization meets the expectations of its clients, Board and Funders

Oversee the efficient and effective day-to-day operation of the Ambrose Place

Draft policies for the approval of the Board and prepare procedures to implement the organizational policies; review existing policies on an annual basis and recommend changes to the CEO as appropriate

Ensure that personnel, client, donor and volunteer files are securely stored, and privacy/confidentiality is maintained inclusive of Uvare

Program planning and management

Oversee the planning, implementation and evaluation of the programs and services

Ensure that the programs and services offered by the Ambrose contribute to the organization’s mission and reflect the priorities of Niginan

Oversee the planning, implementation, execution and evaluation of special projects

Provide supervision to the, Housing support manager, PDD manager, Food Services Manager, and Cultural Advisors

Human resources planning and management

Determine staffing requirements for Ambrose Place management and program delivery

Oversee the implementation of the human resources policies, procedures and practices including the development of job description for all staff

Establish a positive, healthy and safe work environment in accordance with all appropriate legislation and regulations

Recruit, interview and select staff that have the right technical and personal abilities to help further the organization’s mission

Ensure that all staff receives an orientation to the organization and that appropriate training is provided

Implement a performance management process for all staff which includes monitoring the performance of staff on an on-going basis and conducting an annual performance review

Coach and mentor staff as appropriate to improve performance

Discipline staff when necessary using appropriate techniques; release staff when necessary using appropriate and legally defensible procedures

Financial planning and management

Work with staff and the CEO (Finance Committee) to prepare a comprehensive budget

Work with the CEO to secure adequate funding for the operation of Ambrose Place

Research funding sources oversee the development of fund-raising plans and write funding proposals to increase the funds of the organization

Participate in fundraising activities as appropriate

Approve expenditures within the authority delegated to your position

Ensure that sound bookkeeping and accounting procedures are followed

Assist in the Administer of funds in the organization according to the approved budget and monitor the monthly cash flow of the Ambrose Place

Provide comprehensive, regular reports on the revenues and expenditure of the organization

Ensure that the organization complies with all legislation covering taxation and withholding payments

Community relations/advocacy

Communicate with stakeholders to keep them informed of the work of the organization and to identify changes in the community served by the organization

Establish good working relationships and collaborative arrangements with community groups, funders, politicians, and other organizations to help achieve the goals of the organization

Risk management

Identify and evaluate the risks to the organization’s people (clients, staff, management, volunteers), property, finances, goodwill, and image and implement measures to control risks

Ensure that the organization carries appropriate and adequate insurance coverage

Ensure that staff understand the terms, conditions and limitations of the insurance coverage

Qualifications

Education

University degree in a related field

Professional designation

None

Knowledge, skills and abilities

Knowledge of leadership and management by valued relationship principles as they relate to non-profit/ voluntary organizations

Knowledge of all federal and provincial legislation applicable to voluntary sector organizations including: employment standards, human rights, occupational health and safety, charities, taxation, CPP, EI, health coverage etc…

Knowledge of current community challenges and opportunities relating to the mission of the organization

Knowledge of human resources management

Knowledge of financial management

Knowledge of project management

Knowledge of the historical impact and colonization effects on First Nation, Metis and Inuit peoples

Knowledge of traditional and ceremonial practices of the Cree Anishinaabe Dene or Nakooda souix

Knowledge and experience in the health field a definite asset

Proficiency in the use of computers for:

Word processing

Financial management

E-mail

Internet

Face Book, Twitter

Personal characteristics

The Executive Director should demonstrate competence in some or all of the following:

Adaptability: Demonstrate a willingness to be flexible, versatile and/or tolerant in a changing work environment while maintaining effectiveness and efficiency.

Behave Ethically: Understand ethical behavior and business practices and ensure that own behavior and the behavior of others is consistent with these standards and aligns with the values of the organization.

Build Relationships: Establish and maintain positive working relationships with others, both internally and externally, to achieve the goals of the organization.

Communicate Effectively: Speak, listen and write in a clear, thorough and timely manner using appropriate and effective communication tools and techniques.

Creativity/Innovation: Develop new and unique ways to improve operations of the organization and to create new opportunities.

Focus on Client Centered Needs: Anticipate, understand, and respond to the needs of internal and external clients to meet or exceed their expectations within the organizational parameters.

Foster Teamwork: Work cooperatively and effectively with others to set goals, resolve problems, and make decisions that enhance organizational effectiveness.

Lead: Positively influence others to achieve results that are in the best interest of the organization.

Make Decisions: Assess situations to determine the importance, urgency and risks, and make clear decisions which are timely and in the best interests of the organization.

Organize: Set priorities, develop a work schedule, monitor progress towards goals, and track details, data, information and activities

Plan: Determine strategies to move the organization forward, set goals, create and implement actions plans, and evaluate the process and results.

Solve Problems: Assess problem situations to identify causes, gather and process relevant information, generate possible solutions, and make recommendations and/or resolve the problem.

Think Strategically: Assesses options and actions based on trends and conditions in the environment, and the vision and values of the organization.

Experience

5 or more years of progressive management experience in profit or nonprofit sector organization

Working Conditions

Director works a standard work week, but additionally will often work evening, weekends, and overtime hours to accommodate activities such as meetings and representing the organization at public events.

