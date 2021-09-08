Employment Opportunity: Executive Director, Ambrose Place

Job Title: Executive Director
Position Summary
Niginan Housing Ventures is seeking an Executive Director of Ambrose Place in Edmonton. The Executive Director is responsible for the successful leadership and management of Ambrose Place according to the strategic direction set by the CEO and Board of Directors.
Applicants should apply to: [email protected] The position will be open until filled.
Primary Duties and Responsibilities
The Executive Director performs some or all of the following:
Leadership
- Participate with the CEO in developing a vision and strategic plan to guide the organization
- Identify, assess, and inform the CEO of internal and external issues that affect the Ambrose Place and Niginan as an organization
- Act as a professional advisor to the CEO on all aspects of the Ambrose Place activities
- Foster effective team work between the CEO, Board and all levels of staffing at Ambrose
- In addition to the CEO, act as a spokesperson for the organization
- Conduct official correspondence on behalf of the CEO as appropriate and jointly with the Board when appropriate
- Represent the organization at community activities to enhance the organization’s community profile
Operational planning and management
- Develop an operational plan which incorporates goals and objectives that work towards the strategic direction of the organization
- Ensure that the operation of the organization meets the expectations of its clients, Board and Funders
- Oversee the efficient and effective day-to-day operation of the Ambrose Place
- Draft policies for the approval of the Board and prepare procedures to implement the organizational policies; review existing policies on an annual basis and recommend changes to the CEO as appropriate
- Ensure that personnel, client, donor and volunteer files are securely stored, and privacy/confidentiality is maintained inclusive of Uvare
Program planning and management
- Oversee the planning, implementation and evaluation of the programs and services
- Ensure that the programs and services offered by the Ambrose contribute to the organization’s mission and reflect the priorities of Niginan
- Oversee the planning, implementation, execution and evaluation of special projects
- Provide supervision to the, Housing support manager, PDD manager, Food Services Manager, and Cultural Advisors
Human resources planning and management
- Determine staffing requirements for Ambrose Place management and program delivery
- Oversee the implementation of the human resources policies, procedures and practices including the development of job description for all staff
- Establish a positive, healthy and safe work environment in accordance with all appropriate legislation and regulations
- Recruit, interview and select staff that have the right technical and personal abilities to help further the organization’s mission
- Ensure that all staff receives an orientation to the organization and that appropriate training is provided
- Implement a performance management process for all staff which includes monitoring the performance of staff on an on-going basis and conducting an annual performance review
- Coach and mentor staff as appropriate to improve performance
- Discipline staff when necessary using appropriate techniques; release staff when necessary using appropriate and legally defensible procedures
Financial planning and management
- Work with staff and the CEO (Finance Committee) to prepare a comprehensive budget
- Work with the CEO to secure adequate funding for the operation of Ambrose Place
- Research funding sources oversee the development of fund-raising plans and write funding proposals to increase the funds of the organization
- Participate in fundraising activities as appropriate
- Approve expenditures within the authority delegated to your position
- Ensure that sound bookkeeping and accounting procedures are followed
- Assist in the Administer of funds in the organization according to the approved budget and monitor the monthly cash flow of the Ambrose Place
- Provide comprehensive, regular reports on the revenues and expenditure of the organization
- Ensure that the organization complies with all legislation covering taxation and withholding payments
Community relations/advocacy
- Communicate with stakeholders to keep them informed of the work of the organization and to identify changes in the community served by the organization
- Establish good working relationships and collaborative arrangements with community groups, funders, politicians, and other organizations to help achieve the goals of the organization
Risk management
- Identify and evaluate the risks to the organization’s people (clients, staff, management, volunteers), property, finances, goodwill, and image and implement measures to control risks
- Ensure that the organization carries appropriate and adequate insurance coverage
- Ensure that staff understand the terms, conditions and limitations of the insurance coverage
Qualifications
Education
- University degree in a related field
Professional designation
- None
Knowledge, skills and abilities
- Knowledge of leadership and management by valued relationship principles as they relate to non-profit/ voluntary organizations
- Knowledge of all federal and provincial legislation applicable to voluntary sector organizations including: employment standards, human rights, occupational health and safety, charities, taxation, CPP, EI, health coverage etc…
- Knowledge of current community challenges and opportunities relating to the mission of the organization
- Knowledge of human resources management
- Knowledge of financial management
- Knowledge of project management
- Knowledge of the historical impact and colonization effects on First Nation, Metis and Inuit peoples
- Knowledge of traditional and ceremonial practices of the Cree Anishinaabe Dene or Nakooda souix
- Knowledge and experience in the health field a definite asset
Proficiency in the use of computers for:
- Word processing
- Financial management
- Internet
- Face Book, Twitter
Personal characteristics
The Executive Director should demonstrate competence in some or all of the following:
- Adaptability: Demonstrate a willingness to be flexible, versatile and/or tolerant in a changing work environment while maintaining effectiveness and efficiency.
- Behave Ethically: Understand ethical behavior and business practices and ensure that own behavior and the behavior of others is consistent with these standards and aligns with the values of the organization.
- Build Relationships: Establish and maintain positive working relationships with others, both internally and externally, to achieve the goals of the organization.
- Communicate Effectively: Speak, listen and write in a clear, thorough and timely manner using appropriate and effective communication tools and techniques.
- Creativity/Innovation: Develop new and unique ways to improve operations of the organization and to create new opportunities.
- Focus on Client Centered Needs: Anticipate, understand, and respond to the needs of internal and external clients to meet or exceed their expectations within the organizational parameters.
- Foster Teamwork: Work cooperatively and effectively with others to set goals, resolve problems, and make decisions that enhance organizational effectiveness.
- Lead: Positively influence others to achieve results that are in the best interest of the organization.
- Make Decisions: Assess situations to determine the importance, urgency and risks, and make clear decisions which are timely and in the best interests of the organization.
- Organize: Set priorities, develop a work schedule, monitor progress towards goals, and track details, data, information and activities
- Plan: Determine strategies to move the organization forward, set goals, create and implement actions plans, and evaluate the process and results.
- Solve Problems: Assess problem situations to identify causes, gather and process relevant information, generate possible solutions, and make recommendations and/or resolve the problem.
- Think Strategically: Assesses options and actions based on trends and conditions in the environment, and the vision and values of the organization.
Experience
- 5 or more years of progressive management experience in profit or nonprofit sector organization
Working Conditions
- Director works a standard work week, but additionally will often work evening, weekends, and overtime hours to accommodate activities such as meetings and representing the organization at public events.
