Employment Opportunity: Alberta Native News is hiring an Indigenous Issues Reporter

(ANNews) – Alberta Native News is pleased to announce that we are hiring a part-time or freelance reporter. If you have strong writing skills and / or photography skills, this will be a great way to supplement your income.

The ideal candidate should be able to tell the story of Metis / First Nation / Inuit / Indigenous community events and issues in Alberta through narrative approaches. We are looking for a writer / photographer who is driven, with fresh ideas and a great attitude.

Why are we seeking a reporter? Alberta is home to many vibrant and diverse Indigenous communities whose organizations are doing great work and we’d like to do a better job of reporting it. The position will involve event coverage and interviews with people in the news.

We welcome applications from reporters of all levels of experience. No formal journalism experience is needed but it will be considered an asset. All writing experience and photography experience will be considered.

A candidate familiar with Indigenous issues, values, cultures and organizations will have an edge.

Further requirements – the right candidate will tick these boxes:

Strong reporting/writing skills and or photography skills with a flair for narrative

Enthusiasm about attending Indigenous events within the province

Time management skills, including the ability to keep to tight deadlines

Team-oriented and collaborative at heart

Must be legally eligible to work in Canada

Please submit your resume and cover letter explaining why you are interested in this opportunity to [email protected]. Please put “Indigenous issues reporter” in the subject line. The position will remain open until filled.

We recognize the importance of a diverse workforce. If you are creative, hard working and love independent media, we’d love to meet with you.

Remuneration will vary with experience. This opportunity is made possible with funding from Canada Heritage Local Journalism Initiative.