Eleven Indigenous leaders receive King Charles III Coronation Medals at River Cree Resort

by Kinnukana, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – On October 17, 2024, Alberta Senator Patti LaBoucane-Benson presented the King Charles III Coronation Medals at a presentation ceremony in the River Cree Resort & Casino at Enoch Cree Nation, Alberta. The recipients were celebrated for their work that has resulted in better services, healthier children, more prosperous families, and stronger and more resilient communities. Dr. Tyler White of Siksika First Nation was one of the eleven recipients honoured with a medal.

In Canada, the King Charles III Coronation Medal was introduced as a commemorative honour to recognize 30,000 individuals who have made significant contributions to their communities, region, province, country, or abroad that brings credit to Canada. This medal was announced following the King’s coronation on May 6, 2023. Eligibility is based on notable achievements or contributions that reflect Canadian values, such as service, environmental advocacy, and diversity, and recipients must have been alive on the coronation date. Nominees are chosen through national and local organizations, which include community and cultural groups, professional associations, and regional partners.

Dr. Tyler White, also known as Natoyiipiitawotaan – Holy Eagle Shield, was honoured for his more than twenty-five years of service as a Chief Executive Officer for the Siksika Health Services and his work as the Chair of the First Nations Health Consortium. Dr. White worked extensively with all levels of government, frontline workers, and industry partners to enhance the coordination of health care and service delivery in Treaty 7 and beyond.

At the ceremony, Senator LaBoucane-Benson highlighted Dr. White’s achievements. She stated “Tyler’s leadership resulted in the federal and Alberta governments and the Chiefs of the eleven First Nations from Treaty 6, 7, and 8 signing a memorandum of understanding that would ensure First Nations children receive culturally appropriate health care without delays in deciding which level of government pays for the service. This was the first such agreement of all of Canada and that was due to Tyler’s hard work and determination. Tyler, your work to ensure children receive the best possible health care is inspirational.”

Dr. White was honoured to accept his award and shared that he was humbled to be recognized with the other recipients, who were real superstars, giants and icons. He shared that he looked up to all of them deeply. Dr. White stated, “I enjoyed every bit of my work and all the other things that came with it, all the relationships, the friendships, the hard work, blood sweat and tears, so I humbly accept this award on behalf of my family but also the community that I serve, Siksika.

The medal itself, designed by the Canadian Heraldic Authority and manufactured by the Royal Canadian Mint, includes a crowned portrait of King Charles III on one side and his royal cypher on the reverse, accompanied by symbols representing Canada. The ribbon mirrors the United Kingdom’s Coronation Medal colors with dark blue, bright red, and white stripes.

Dr. White offered words of encouragement to everyone as he closed his speech, “I think about our people back home, I think about our brothers and sisters in Alberta and across the country, and I just want to encourage you to keep fighting for those that can’t fight, for those ancestors that have passed on, it’s important that you keep going, keep supporting one another and lift each other up.”

The other ten exceptional people who were honoured at the event included Brenda Blyan – member of the Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement, Pearl Calahasen – Cree from Northern Alberta, Frieda Hook – long term educator, Clayton Kootenay – member of Alexander First Nation, Chief Billy-Joe Laboucan – currently Chief of Lubicon Lake Band, Kathleen Laboucan – Residential School Survivor, Bernie Makokis – member of the Saddle Lake First Nations, Dr. Kisha Supernant – Métis/Papaschase/British Professor at the University of Alberta, Dr. Dave Tuccaro – member of the Mikisew Cree First Nation, and Chief Charles Weaselhead – member of the Blood Indian Reserve and former Head Chief of the Kainai Blood Tribe Nation and Treaty 7 Grand Chief.