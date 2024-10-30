Edmonton Kaleido Festival features Indigenous cultural program

By Terry Lusty, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – A fabulous fall season crept up on Edmonton this year, and with it came the Kaleido Family Arts Festival along 118th Avenue, between 90th and 95th Street.

The fun-filled annual event moved forward and, as in years past, incorporated a marvelous Indigenous component on Saturday, September 14 at the Takwakin (Autumn) Village where tipis, wall tents, an open stage area and a firepit made for a fine strolling, viewing and photography venue – especially for folks wishing to take in Native culture at its finest.

There was also tea and freshly cooked bannock to satisfy one’s taste buds, as well as traditional games, artisans selling their products, storytelling and, of course, the joy of simply being around good people smiling, laughing and savoring a fine weekend outing!

Performing Indigenous artists ruled the afternoon, walking visitors through a variety of contemporary talents such as traditional powwow demonstrations by the Running Thunder Dancers, Brianna Lizotte’s Metis fiddle tunes, and Indigenous vocalist Tammy Lamouche who demonstrated her abilities at contemporary, soul and rhythm and blues songs.

Additionally, big bustle fancy and hoop dancer, Jerry Saddleback Jr., not only exhibited his skills but also provided a brief lesson to young and old alike on the intricacies of hoop dancing. Jerry Saddleback Sr., incidentally, was a veteran hoop dancer who mentored a number of younger dancers, including champions. A young dancer, Alyson Cardinal performed the hoop dance while Al Crawford and Doreen Cardinal took turns at emceeing most of the afternoon’s delightful entertainment. Numerous people in the audience swiftly pulled out their mobile phones to record the colour and energy demonstrated by these artists.

Continuing the magic of dance, the Red Thunder Dancers thrilled the highly captive audience with a performance that featured intricate footwork, stylized dance patterns and amazing sweeping and swaying motions.

Indeed, Takwakin Village proved a most inviting, friendly and energizing place to spend the day. And hungry visitors were always welcome to locate the open firepit between tipis where free tea and bannock were available on a first come, first served basis.

The fiddling prowess of Brianna Lizotte got toes a-tapping and bodies swaying to the electric atmosphere created by this amazing musician.

While all this was transpiring, folks continued to tour around the village and take in the sights, sounds and experiences. The festival provided new experiences for many of the visitors, helping to raise awareness, bridge the gap between the Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities and aid the general process of reconciliation.

A hearty congratulations to the organizers for the exceptional Indigenous program element coordinated by M J Belcourt Moses and her assistant, Doreen Cardinal.