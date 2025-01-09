Delany Enterprises helps Indigenous women remember who they are

By Laura Mushumanski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – Embedded within Mother Earth is a beautiful composition made up of broken-down organic matter, dense minerals, water, air, and tiny organisms going about their day to help all that reside on Mother Earth be nourished emotionally, mentally, physically, and spiritually. Then there are these certain stones made purely out of carbon and are rare to find, diamonds. And within the understanding of our natural environment being in a constant state of transformation by going through dark periods, only to come to realize that the contrast to darkness is light, medicine is found.

These diamonds that are formed deep within Mother Earth under pressure and heat, become one of the most sought-after gemstones. The color, clarity, and transparency of a diamond molds these precious stones into being valued for their rarity. And the medicine, the spirit of these gemstones and their teachings, collectively share the understanding that as Indigenous people, we go through dark times, trials and tribulations until one day— we come to know things differently. That we are the medicine within our own medicine wheel, and how we can transform from organic matter into understanding our gifts and the process that leads to acts of humility.

The medicine that started to be understood, that was found during a state of transformation similar to what a diamond goes through is shared within community by our iskwew sister from Samson Cree Nation and current Edmonton, Alberta resident, Natasha Delany. What started out as wanting to find inner peace and self-confidence led to an adventure of a lifetime for Natasha. Her story of experiencing systemic racism within her foster home and being a part of cultural genocide that has shaped our Indigenous brothers and sisters here on Turtle Island, one day Delany came to a tipping point in her life. After years of ongoing hardship and not understanding what happens in the body from experienced trauma, Natasha’s worst fear became her reality—coping with active addictions and reaching the lowest point in her life.

The lived experiences that shaped Natasha’s worldview started to shift when she started to connect to herself and community, that ultimately transformed her current worldview into possibilities. The 12-step meetings she attended, becoming a part of a ceremony family, listening to leaders and mentors share their story—all these positive influences shaped the trajectory of Natasha’s learning journey.

Coming to the realization that she never finished anything she started; the devoted mother went back to school to finish a business degree (BA) through NAIT, that birthed the start of Natasha’s Indigenous Projects & Events to empower connections and build meaningful relationships between Indigenous people and enterprise through experiences. This led Natasha’s curiosity to grow, where her unquenchable thirst for knowledge, and like the wind spirit with a mighty force, took her to obtaining a Master of Business Administration (MBA) through University Canada West. As Natasha began to shift perspectives and coming to know the beauty within Indigenous culture, she also came across a mastermind program that became the start of Diamonds Mastermind with Delany Enterprises Inc., officially launching the program in September of 2024.

The Diamonds Mastermind program, the teachings and experiences similar to being in a sweat lodge, of rebirth, renewal, reconnection, all shape the transformation of Indigenous women entrepreneurs becoming part of Indigenous economic reconciliation and resurgence. The 6-month program takes learners on a journey of rewiring neuropathways, the western science explanation for Indigenous understandings of healing and shifting behaviours, so that these women that Natasha walks beside find confidence in themselves to be able to find their medicine and share their gifts with community in a good way.

The second cohort for the 6-month Diamonds Mastermind program starts online on January 13, 2025, with 16 courageous Indigenous women being able to be part of finding the contrast between darkness and light as their gifts to the world. These opportunities that contribute to shaping the longevity of our economy, is life-changing, shifts beliefs, heals past traumas and fosters exponential growth—our future leaders and change makers.

Delany Enterprises Inc. believes in the practice of co-creating, where community partners make these transformative journeys for Indigenous women entrepreneurs into a reality. Whether through funding, sponsorship, or connecting Delany Enterprises Inc. with others who might be interested in being part of Indigenous economic reconciliation and resurgence, these contributions make a profound impact for everyone. Anyone interested in continuing to bring this vision to life, and or being a participant in the Diamonds Mastermind program, please reach out to Natasha Delany with Delany Enterprises Inc., so together we can change lives and redefine what is possible; LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Official Website, and Contact Information.