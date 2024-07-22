Danielle Paradis: Shining a light on northern climate change and more

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – In today’s ever-evolving media landscape, podcasts have emerged as a powerful platform for disseminating insightful and impactful information. Danielle Paradis’ path from foster care to becoming a prominent voice in journalism epitomizes resilience and unwavering dedication. The recognition of her podcast, “The Place that Thaws,” by Apple Podcast’s Voices of Change 2024, underscores her role in raising awareness about pressing issues like climate change. An accomplished writer, journalist, and educator, Paradis utilizes this platform to educate a global audience on the challenges of northern climate change through compelling storytelling and a steadfast commitment to environmental issues.

In the dynamic realm of Canadian journalism, Danielle Paradis continues to enrich her field and serves as an inspiring example for Indigenous youth navigating the foster care system. Despite the low success rates and challenges faced by many Indigenous youth, Paradis has emerged as a beacon of success. A member of the Manitoba Metis Federation, Paradis boasts a diverse portfolio as a magazine writer, journalist, editor, educator, podcaster, and mentor residing in Treaty 6 territory (Edmonton, Alberta). Her work spans both local and international spheres, reflecting her deep-seated dedication to Indigenous issues, politics, arts, culture, and local news.

Paradis’ impressive body of work includes contributions to prominent platforms such as Aboriginal Peoples Television Network (APTN), Canadaland, Chatelaine, The Walrus, and Macleans. Her ability to excel in both audio and television journalism highlights her versatility and unwavering dedication to storytelling. Her latest audio venture, “The Place that Thaws,” captivates listeners with its exploration of climate change in the High Arctic, available on APTN News. This podcast has garnered significant acclaim and stands as a cornerstone of Apple Podcast’s Voices of Change 2024.

In addition to her journalistic endeavours, Paradis holds a Master of Arts in Learning and Technology and has imparted her expertise as a journalism instructor at MacEwan University and Humber College. Her focus on advanced reporting and her dedication to covering diverse communities underscore her commitment to nurturing a new generation of thoughtful and inclusive journalists. She is also actively involved with the Indigenous Friends Association, a nonprofit that integrates traditional knowledge with digital technology to empower Indigenous youth.

Currently serving as an assistant professor at Grant MacEwan University, Paradis reflects on her journey from a challenging upbringing to a respected voice in journalism. “I’m a lifelong Albertan, but I’m also a proud Manitoba Metis Federation citizen with roots in St. Boniface,” she shares. Growing up in the foster care system, Paradis found resonance between her personal experiences and her professional journey at APTN. “Like many in similar situations, I didn’t have the opportunity to grow up full-time with my family,” she explains.

Her educational path, which included a communications program at MacEwan University and a Master of Arts in Learning and Technology, melded her passions for education and journalism. “Education has been instrumental in shaping my life, and journalism is my abiding passion,” she affirms.

Paradis’ message to foster children and to a system undergoing modernization is one of hope and understanding. “To those in foster care, hold on. One day, you’ll have the freedom and responsibility to shape your own path,” she advises. She underscores the trauma associated with the foster care system and advocates for enhanced support for families. “I often reflect on my mother’s challenges and the lack of immediate support that could have helped reunite us sooner,” she muses.

Her transition from the foster care system was shaped by a combination of luck and circumstance. Raised by a non-blood-related grandmother who provided stability, Paradis thrived academically and discovered solace in literature and writing. “Though I wouldn’t wish foster care upon anyone, it imparted resilience and a unique perspective,” she reflects. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission played a pivotal role in weaving her narrative with others’, highlighting shared experiences.

With maturity and experience, Paradis has gained deeper insights into her past. “It’s about finding meaning in our experiences and determining how best to utilize them,” she notes. Her perspective on journalism is equally insightful, recognizing the industry’s fluidity and the imperative of adaptability. “Journalism is in constant evolution, and adaptability is key. While not always appreciated, journalism is respected for its skill,” she observes.

Despite financial challenges, Paradis finds fulfillment in storytelling and raising awareness. “The essence of journalism lies in storytelling and fostering awareness. It’s vital to support this industry in Canada to ensure its vitality and impact,” she asserts.

Danielle Paradis’ journey from foster care to becoming a leading voice in journalism stands as a testament to resilience, dedication, and the transformative power of storytelling. Her pivotal role in advancing climate change awareness through “The Place that Thaws” podcast exemplifies her unwavering commitment to addressing critical global issues.

