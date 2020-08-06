CMHA Edmonton Job Posting: Manager Crisis and Navigation Support Services

Job Title: Manager Crisis and Navigation Support Services
Position Type: Permanent Full-time
Hours: Monday – Friday 8:30am – 4:30pm (occasional evening and weekend work required)
Salary/Wage: $56,195- $69,113 per annum
Closing Date: Open until a suitable candidate is found
Organization Summary
CMHA-Edmonton is a non-profit organization that envisions mentally healthy people in caring communities. We increase awareness and understanding of mental health, mental illness, recovery, and suicide prevention through education. We support the resilience and recovery of people in distress including those affected by mental illness or suicide by providing crisis intervention; safe, long-term and affordable housing; recovery college; peer connections; suicide grief and family support; advocacy and wayfinding; and providing opportunities to improve your wellness. Join us and make a difference in the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness and stressful situations including abuse, violence, and suicide.
Job Summary
Reporting to the Director, Crisis and Navigation Support Services, the Manager, Crisis and Navigation Support Services provides leadership and direction to the 211 and Distress Line Programs. The position oversees the operations of the programs, which operate on a 24/7 basis, to ensure they are functioning in an efficient and effective manner. The 211 and Distress Line Programs offer support and assistance to individuals who may be feeling overwhelmed, experiencing abuse, are contemplating suicide or require information on resources available. The position will establish and monitor program goals and monitor program trends. The Manager, Crisis and Navigation Support Services provides an operational lens to strategic planning at the program level and leads the implementation of new initiatives at an operational level. The Manager, Crisis and Navigation Support Services works closely with a Distress Centre Calgary counterpart to ensure consistency of service delivery in the province.
Qualifications/Experience
- University Degree in a related Social Science field
- Current registration with a professional body (as appropriate)
- Minimum of 3 years of experience in a leadership/supervisory position with community stakeholder facilitation and/or funder and stakeholder engagement
- Certified Crisis Worker AAS/CASP (preferred)
- Certified I&R Specialist (preferred)
Skills/Abilities
- Strong interpersonal, verbal and written communication skills, including an ability to deal with challenging situations
- Demonstrated understanding of mental health; mental illness and recovery; information and referral services; and crisis intervention
- Demonstrated initiative and the ability to work independently and operate effectively in a complex multi-program environment
- Demonstrated abilities of leadership, strategic goal setting and vision of how to achieve the overall objectives of the organization
- Superior organizational, time management and problem-solving skills
- Solid business acumen and ability to respond to situations with astuteness and composure
- Demonstrated abilities in program management, program delivery and evaluation
- Skills and abilities in the operation and functioning of a Contact Centre.
- Ability to effectively use Microsoft Office
Apply, with cover letter and resume, to:
CMHA values diversity and welcomes applications from First Nation, Inuit and Metis, New Canadian, racialized, differently abled and LGBTTQIA+ communities.
We thank everyone for their interest and will only reply to those individuals who will be contacted for an interview.
Thank you for making mental health matter.
