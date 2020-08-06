CMHA Edmonton Job Posting: Community Resource Specialist – deadline August 19, 2020

Job Title: Community Resource Specialist
Position Type: Permanent Full Time
Hours: Sunday – Thursday 4:30PM – 12:00 AM
Salary Range: $41,061.00 – $57,324.00
Closing Date: August 19, 2020
Organization Summary
CMHA-Edmonton is a non-profit organization that envisions mentally healthy people in caring communities. We increase awareness and understanding of mental health, mental illness, recovery, and suicide prevention through education. We support the resilience and recovery of people in distress including those affected by mental illness or suicide by providing crisis intervention; safe, long-term and affordable housing; peer connections; suicide grief and family support; advocacy and wayfinding; and providing opportunities to improve your wellness.
Join us and make a difference in the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness and stressful situations including abuse, violence, and suicide.
Job Summary
Reporting to the Team Lead, 211, the Community Resource Specialist will provide assistance to individuals contacting the 211 information and referral line through phone calls, emails and/or online chat services. 211 is a 24hour information and referral line that helps people connect to non-emergency social, health and government services. The position provides information, assistance and liaison to people calling the 211 line; gathers statistics for reporting; and assists in various ways with the activities of the Information and Referral Program. The Community Resource Specialist provides information directly for those individuals who know what they need, and utilizes questioning/probing skills to determine the needs of individuals who don’t specifically know what they are looking for.
Qualifications/Experience
- Completion of Grade 12 (related post-secondary Diploma or relevant course work in a Social Science preferred)
- Frontline experience on a Distress Line or in another client support role is required
- Successful Completion of Gender Based Analysis + Training and Brain Story Certification are an asset
- Successful attainment and maintenance of:
- Information and Referral Specialist Certificate
- Crisis Worker Certificate
- Acceptable attainment and maintenance of a Police Information Check with a Vulnerable Sector Check and an Intervention Record Check
Skills/Abilities
- Strong interpersonal, verbal and written communication skills
- Excellent telephone skills, including questioning, probing and/or interviewing abilities, to ensure individuals’ needs are being determined and appropriately met
- Ability to work effectively in a stressful environment, deal with difficult situations and respond in a composed manner
- Positive, helpful attitude towards assisting clients
- Ability to work independently and in a team environment
- Ability to set priorities and allocate time and resources effectively
- Organizational, time management and problem solving skills
- Demonstrated abilities and initiative in completing tasks and projects
- Ability to provide constructive and positive feedback to others and be able to accept the same
- Ability to be empathetic and non-judgmental when assisting clients
- Keyboarding skills and the ability to effectively use Microsoft Office and other program software
Apply, with cover letter and resume, to:
Please indicate preferred position
CMHA values diversity and welcomes applications from First Nation, Inuit and Metis, New Canadian, racialized, differently abled and LGBTTQIA+ communities.
We thank everyone for their interest and will only reply to those individuals who will be contracted for an interview.
Thank you for making mental health matter.
