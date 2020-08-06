CMHA Edmonton Job Posting: Community Resource Specialist – deadline August 19, 2020

Job Title: Community Resource Specialist

Position Type: Permanent Full Time

Hours: Sunday – Thursday 4:30PM – 12:00 AM

Salary Range: $41,061.00 – $57,324.00

Closing Date: August 19, 2020

Organization Summary

CMHA-Edmonton is a non-profit organization that envisions mentally healthy people in caring communities. We increase awareness and understanding of mental health, mental illness, recovery, and suicide prevention through education. We support the resilience and recovery of people in distress including those affected by mental illness or suicide by providing crisis intervention; safe, long-term and affordable housing; peer connections; suicide grief and family support; advocacy and wayfinding; and providing opportunities to improve your wellness.

Join us and make a difference in the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness and stressful situations including abuse, violence, and suicide.

Job Summary

Reporting to the Team Lead, 211, the Community Resource Specialist will provide assistance to individuals contacting the 211 information and referral line through phone calls, emails and/or online chat services. 211 is a 24hour information and referral line that helps people connect to non-emergency social, health and government services. The position provides information, assistance and liaison to people calling the 211 line; gathers statistics for reporting; and assists in various ways with the activities of the Information and Referral Program. The Community Resource Specialist provides information directly for those individuals who know what they need, and utilizes questioning/probing skills to determine the needs of individuals who don’t specifically know what they are looking for.

Qualifications/Experience

Completion of Grade 12 (related post-secondary Diploma or relevant course work in a Social Science preferred)

Frontline experience on a Distress Line or in another client support role is required

Successful Completion of Gender Based Analysis + Training and Brain Story Certification are an asset

Successful attainment and maintenance of: Information and Referral Specialist Certificate Crisis Worker Certificate

Acceptable attainment and maintenance of a Police Information Check with a Vulnerable Sector Check and an Intervention Record Check

Skills/Abilities