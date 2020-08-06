CMHA Edmonton Job Posting: Team Lead, 211 – deadline August 19, 2020

Job Title: Team Lead, 211
Position Type: Permanent Full-time
Hours: Monday – Friday 8:00am – 4:30pm (occasional evening and weekend work required)
Salary/Wage: $48,035.00 – $59,077.00
Closing Date: August 19, 2020
Organization Summary
CMHA-Edmonton is a non-profit organization that envisions mentally healthy people in caring communities. We increase awareness and understanding of mental health, mental illness, recovery, and suicide prevention through education. We support the resilience and recovery of people in distress including those affected by mental illness or suicide by providing crisis intervention; safe, long-term and affordable housing; peer connections; suicide grief and family support; advocacy and wayfinding; and providing opportunities to improve your wellness.
Job Summary
Reporting to the Manager, Crisis and Navigation Support Services, the Team Lead, 211 is responsible for assisting with the activities necessary to ensure the effective and efficient operation of the 211 Program. 211 is a 24-hour information and referral service that helps people connect to social, health and government services. The position supervises a team of Community Resource Specialists who answer contacts to 211 services. The Team Lead will also answer 211 contacts during periods of high volume or staff absences.
The position is involved in staff scheduling, face to face and remote support and supervision of front line staff and coordination of front line staff projects and tasks.
Qualifications/Experience
- Related post-secondary Diploma (in a Social Science preferred)
- Minimum of 3 years experience in a client/customer service role where high volume, challenging and/or difficult situations are regularly encountered
- Minimum 2 years supervision experience
- Successful Completion of Gender Based Analysis + Training and Brain Story Certification are an asset
- Successful completion of Distress Line Training is an asset
- Successful attainment and maintenance of:
- Information and Referral Specialist Certificate
- Crisis Worker Certificate
- Acceptable attainment and maintenance of a Police Information Check with a Vulnerable Sector Check and an Intervention Record Check
Skills/Abilities
- Strong interpersonal, verbal and written communication skills, including excellent telephone skills to ensure callers’ needs are determined and met
- Ability to work effectively in a challenging environment, deal with difficult situations and respond in a composed manner
- Positive, helpful attitude towards assisting clients
- Demonstrated understanding of: mental health; mental illness and recovery; information and referral services; and crisis intervention
- Demonstrated supervisory abilities and an understanding of the objectives of the 211 line and the organization
- Ability to work independently, set priorities, meet deadlines and allocate time and resources effectively
- Organizational and problem solving skills
- Demonstrated abilities in program management, program delivery and evaluation
- Skills and abilities in the operation and functioning of a contact centre
- Excellent keyboarding skills and the ability to effectively use Microsoft Office and other program software
- Ability to deal effectively with the public and community agencies and maintain good public relations
Apply, with cover letter and resume, to:
CMHA values diversity and welcomes applications from First Nation, Inuit and Metis, New Canadian, racialized, differently abled and LGBTTQIA+ communities.
We thank everyone for their interest and will only reply to those individuals who will be contracted for an interview.
Thank you for making mental health matter.
