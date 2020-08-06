CMHA Edmonton Job Posting: Team Lead, 211 – deadline August 19, 2020

Job Title: Team Lead, 211

Position Type: Permanent Full-time

Hours: Monday – Friday 8:00am – 4:30pm (occasional evening and weekend work required)

Salary/Wage: $48,035.00 – $59,077.00

Closing Date: August 19, 2020

Organization Summary

CMHA-Edmonton is a non-profit organization that envisions mentally healthy people in caring communities. We increase awareness and understanding of mental health, mental illness, recovery, and suicide prevention through education. We support the resilience and recovery of people in distress including those affected by mental illness or suicide by providing crisis intervention; safe, long-term and affordable housing; peer connections; suicide grief and family support; advocacy and wayfinding; and providing opportunities to improve your wellness.

Job Summary

Reporting to the Manager, Crisis and Navigation Support Services, the Team Lead, 211 is responsible for assisting with the activities necessary to ensure the effective and efficient operation of the 211 Program. 211 is a 24-hour information and referral service that helps people connect to social, health and government services. The position supervises a team of Community Resource Specialists who answer contacts to 211 services. The Team Lead will also answer 211 contacts during periods of high volume or staff absences.

The position is involved in staff scheduling, face to face and remote support and supervision of front line staff and coordination of front line staff projects and tasks.

Qualifications/Experience

Related post-secondary Diploma (in a Social Science preferred)

Minimum of 3 years experience in a client/customer service role where high volume, challenging and/or difficult situations are regularly encountered

Minimum 2 years supervision experience

Successful Completion of Gender Based Analysis + Training and Brain Story Certification are an asset

Successful completion of Distress Line Training is an asset

Successful attainment and maintenance of: Information and Referral Specialist Certificate Crisis Worker Certificate

Acceptable attainment and maintenance of a Police Information Check with a Vulnerable Sector Check and an Intervention Record Check

Skills/Abilities