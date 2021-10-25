City of Spruce Grove is hiring: Manager, Social Planning

Manager, Social Planning

Competition number: RC 2021 0066

Department: Community Social Development

Section: Social Planning

Close Date: November 16 at 10:00 PM (MT)

Salary: $89,246 – $110,245

The City of Spruce Grove is a fast growing, dynamic city committed to building and maintaining a fiscally responsible community that serves our residents, attracts visitors and promotes future growth. Through the actions of the Values We Live By, accountability, communication, leadership, integrity and respect are encouraged, while maintaining a work, play balance.

The City of Spruce Grove is committed to taking every precaution reasonable for the protection of the health and safety of employees, their families and the public. Therefore, employees are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of being hired. Proof of vaccination provided by Alberta Health Services will be required prior to the start date. Exemptions may be considered, but will need to be reviewed and validated before commencement.

The Manager, Social Planning is a member of the Departmental Leadership Team (DLT) and is responsible for setting direction and aligning resources for the Social Planning section within Community Social Development (CSD). This is achieved through building relationships across the organization and externally within the Tri and Capitol region to support strategic goals. You will also be responsible for quality community research and consultation, project management of key projects, policy and bylaw review and development, and the growth and retention of talent within the Social Planning section. The incumbent possesses both technical and functional skills related to management, social planning, community development, community-based research, and social policy. The work involves effective long-range planning, including identifying outcome measures and key performance indicators, as well as delegation, mentorship, and direct support for projects and initiatives that promote social well-being and address social issues.

Responsibilities:

Operational and Supervisory Management

– Manage the daily operations of the Social Planning section, setting goals and expectations for the team, making decisions regarding staffing matters and proprieties, promoting teamwork, and ensuring the overall efficiency of the section.

– Communicate with organizational leadership and departments on matters of interest.

– Supervise to ensure high team competence is achieved and maintained through the overall efficiency and functioning of by the team as a whole.

Strategic Planning/ Research

– Develop and communicate annual goals, objectives, business plans/ cases and priorities.

– Oversee strategic and long-term planning for the section in alignment with goals of the department and organization.

– Oversee community-based research such as, needs assessments, feasibility studies, demographic statistics, etc.

– Identify community issues and strengths.

– Present research for use in policy and administration decision-making.

– Oversee the development of logic models, theories of change, outcome measures and key performance indicators.

– Research potential funding sources.

Assess and Develop Policy

– Review proposed regulatory changes for fiscal and social impacts.

– Evaluate and draft and implement policy, procedures, and bylaws while involving key stakeholders as needed.

– Analyze and comment on policy documents and reports from a social lens.

– Interpret regulations and policy.

– Analyze social needs and related policy requirements.

– Revise and update corporate and administrative policies and procedures as needed.

– Develop policies and procedures.

– Provide input and recommend revisions to policies so that service is maintained or improved.

– Analyze social needs and related policy issues.

Manage Projects and Initiatives

– Oversee community research projects.

– Oversee compilation and dissemination of information from research and community social indicators.

– Develop specific strategies for specific issues.

– Oversee the development of a spectrum of housing, including affordable housing projects.

– Apply accounting, project management, and change management skills to projects and initiatives.

– Oversee the monitoring and evaluation of project and initiatives.

Qualifications:

– Bachelor’s Degree in Community Development, Social Work, Sociology, Humanities & Social Sciences, or related field, Master’s Degree is preferred.

– Ten (10) to twelve (12) years progressively responsible professional community social systems planning experience within a mid- to large-sized municipality.

– Demonstrated competency in project management, performance measurement, organizational development and governance, outcome development and strategic planning, administration of grants, contracts and agreements, and design and implementation of public participation processes and collective action.

– International Association of Public Participation (IAP2) Training is preferred

– Degrees in Social Work must be registered with the Alberta College of Social Workers

Visit our website at www.sprucegrove.org to review the complete position description and to apply online.