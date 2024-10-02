Careers Internship program helps inspire students to explore job opportunities

(ANNews) – Aurora Big Plume has shared how a summer internship at Grey Eagle Casino has transformed her life and helped her support her family. The paid internship, facilitated through a partnership between local schools and the CAREERS Indigenous Youth Internship Program, has provided invaluable work experience and career direction.

For Aurora, the internship opportunity initially arose through her sister Sylvia, who was enrolled in a related course.

“I wasn’t part of the course, but I pushed my sister to take the job offer. When everything worked out for her, I asked if I could try an internship as well, even though I wasn’t officially in the program,” Aurora recalled. The ease of integration and the welcoming nature of the program made the transition smooth.

The internship came at a crucial time for her, she was seeking summer work to assist her single mother.

“This job was a godsend. It was really lining up because I needed a job to help out with my mom and her expenses. My family situation made this opportunity even more valuable.”

Throughout the summer, she has gained hands-on experience working in the kitchen, starting with basic tasks and progressing to running their own station. “When I first got here, I was just moving things around and organizing. Now, I’m running an entire station, handling all the sides for our mains.”

The experience has not only been practical but also inspirational for Aurora.

“This job has made me want to pursue a career in cooking and baking. Seeing how the kitchen runs and learning from my head chef, Dash, has really opened my eyes to this career path,” she added.

In addition to professional growth, the internship has provided crucial academic benefits.

“The school credits I’m earning are a huge help. Last semester was tough for me due to a family loss, so these credits are making me feel more confident and comfortable in my studies.”

According to their teacher, the internship program has had a profound effect on all participating students.

“We have nine students working in various capacities, and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. One student mentioned it was a life-changing experience,” Tom Henderson, principal at Manyhorses High School, noted. CAREERS, which has been involved with the school for several years, plays a vital role in guiding students through job placements and life experiences.

“The support from CAREERS helps students realize their potential and provides them with opportunities they might not have considered otherwise. It’s a partnership that makes a significant difference.”

Aurora’s experience underscores the importance of such programs in providing opportunities for Indigenous youth and others facing challenging circumstances.

“Programs like these are essential for kids like me who want to do better but lack the opportunities.”

As the students continue their journey, their stories serve as a testament to the power of community support, personal perseverance, and the positive impact of career development programs.

For more information about the CAREERS program and its impact, visit careersnextgen.ca.