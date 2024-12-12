Cando and Kendal Netmaker’s online Indigenous coaching program deadline is Dec. 16

By Laura Mushumanski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – The deadline to register for the next Indigenous Coaching cohort, specifically for Indigenous youth aged 17-35, is fast approaching.

The Indigenous Coaching Program is delivered online over 4 weeks; the commitment is 1.5 hours two times a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6pm-730pm MST. The participants will have the opportunity to learn from Indigenous leaders throughout Turtle Island that are contributing to positive changes in their communities.

Each participant will be motivated, encouraged, and supported through Kendal Netmaker founder of Neechi Gear and Motivation Coach, leadership and coaching on how to consider impacts of economic development and growing an entrepreneurial mind-set. Each participant will be shown the steps needed to research business opportunities and supports that are available to assist them in starting or growing a business.

“This program is truly one of a kind, which I can confirm from personal experience,” states Shayna Uhryn, a participant of Netmaker Coaching Cohort One.

“Cando has enhanced its youth initiatives by offering this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Indigenous youth. This program is both powerful and engaging, but most importantly, Kendal’s direct advice on leadership is invaluable. It is not only about entrepreneurship; this program gives participants a chance to be inspired by Kendal and engage with like-minded individuals from across Canada.”

Why is Indigenous economic development important? … to be able to support the growth of local innovative initiatives that support community needs, advance economic reconciliation in partnership with Indigenous organizations and communities with a focus on education and job opportunities, and land stewardship and sustainable practices honouring Indigenous voices supporting economic resurgence.

Over the duration of 4-weeks, the participants will build on their leadership skills, resilience, and their confidence to understand their capabilities and capacity they have as both leaders and change makers. Students will be able to implement tools to become the leader in their own lives, embrace the power of what we already have within ourselves, increase confidence and remove fear of public speaking, gain deeper insight into Indigenous peoples economy opportunities, and how to get ‘unstuck’ and keep moving forward.

The Session’s are designed with Cando’s and Kendal Netmaker’s focus on empowering work and momentum originally established by Cando’s Youth Connect and Economic Development Youth Summit. Starting with the first session being led by Kendal and focusing on his insight into The Ultimate Resiliency Formula, followed by Speak Like a Leader Training, Goal Setting & Peak Performance, The Power of a Personal Brand, Mental Health & Wellness, Indigenous Leadership, Indigenous Economic Development & Prosperity, and Indigenous Entrepreneurship.

“Having the opportunity to learn about communication skills, professionalism in the workplace, and strategies for overcoming challenges from an Indigenous role model himself is truly valuable,” added Uhryn. “After each session, I always felt confident to be a leader in my own life and motivated to fulfill my goals. I cannot speak highly enough of this program!”

The start date for the Indigenous Coaching Program is January 11, 2024. Participants also have the opportunity to network with other Indigenous leaders and entrepreneurs, access resources to support their learning journey, win prizes, and obtain a completion certificate.

Deadline to apply is December 16, 2025; applications can be found on Cando’s website.