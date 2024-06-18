Calgary Stampede announces 2024 Parade Marshal: Actor Owen Crow Shoe

(Calgary) – The Calgary Stampede has announced that actor Owen Crow Shoe will lead the 2024 Stampede Parade presented by Suncor.

Crow Shoe is from the Piikani Nation and Blood Tribe of the Blackfoot Confederacy. His acting career started on the set of the Oscar nominated film, The Revenant, where he worked as a stunt rider. Since then, his roles have taken him across the country and around the world, including to California where he is currently filming Dream.

This summer Crow Shoe co-stars alongside 2022 Parade Marshal Kevin Costner in the movie Horizon: An American Saga, but on July 5 he’ll be returning home to southern Alberta to kick off Stampede 2024.

“I grew up at the Calgary Stampede,” said Crow Shoe. “I am proud to say my family has been part of this event since 1985 and I am honoured to continue that tradition leading the Parade and opening The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth. I’m fortunate to have made so many memories and life-long friendships at the Calgary Stampede and I look forward to making so many more along the Parade route this year.”

Crow Shoe has only missed one Stampede since he started coming with his family more than 30 years ago. From spending time in Elbow River Camp singing and drumming, to participating in the Warrior Ride during the Stampede Rodeo Grand Entry, Crow Shoe and his family have deep roots with the festival.

“Owen Crow Shoe is an ambassador for Alberta, Canada and the Calgary Stampede,” said Will Osler, President & Chair of the Calgary Stampede Board of Directors. “His commitment to celebrating and sharing his culture, both on and off the screen, is inspiring. He is a role model for many around the world and we couldn’t be more proud to have him lead the Parade as Marshal.”

In addition to leading the Parade, Crow Shoe will be part of the 2024 Calgary Stampede Powwow as a Master of Ceremonies. His voice will fill the Saddledome on July 7 and 8 from 1 to 6 p.m. as he announces competitors and guides the audience through two extraordinary days of competition.

Stampede 2024 officially begins in just 21 days when the streets of Calgary are lined with people ready to watch Crow Shoe lead more than 100 Parade entries, comprised of over 400, four-legged and close to 5,000 two-legged participants.

The Calgary Stampede Parade begins at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 5, with the prelude beginning at 7:30 a.m. Those unable to attend in person are invited to enjoy the Parade from the comfort of their living rooms through a special broadcast by our partners at Corus Entertainment with Global Calgary broadcasting all of the excitement live.

Tune in to Global Calgary on Friday, July 5, at 8:45 a.m. to watch a special live broadcast of the 2024 Calgary Stampede Parade. The Global News Morning team along with Corus Entertainment’s The Morning Show will have all of the action for you from this year’s route. The special broadcast will air on Global Television, the Global TV app, Globalnews.ca, the Global News YouTube channel, Facebook and Amazon Prime.

Following the Parade on Friday, July 5, guests can take advantage of Stampede Parade to Park presented by Suncor by going straight from the Parade to Stampede Park to receive free admission from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

