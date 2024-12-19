Beautiful beadwork, moccasins, ribbon skirts and much more at Metis Cree-ations

by Regan Treewater, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – Tracy and Candace Lussier are the mother-daughter-duo behind the culturally enchanting and artistically mesmerizing clothing and accessory pieces that have become identifiably part of the original collection at Metis Cree-ations. “We have always crafted together, not just my mother and I, but as a family,” explained Candace in a recent phone interview with Alberta Native News. “We did our first market in September of 2022, but we’ve been creating for years together. It’s just that before it would be for family and friends: first as gifts, and then by request,” she continued. “We were encouraged by those in our circle, and that’s what inspired Metis Cree-ations.”

Tracy, originally from Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, learned the art of beading and sewing from her grandmother, Candace’s great-grandmother, and has passed this knowledge on to her children. The first garment Tracey learned to make were moccasins. “Sometimes when we are getting pieces ready for a farmer’s market or crafts fair the entire family gets involved,” said Tracy. “It’s all in my living room, and there will be fabric everywhere. My husband will be helping, my son will be working away, and of course Candace and I.” It is a labor of love and an outlet for inspiration. Their business is a project of passion and not necessity. “I’m a full-time ER nurse,” added Candace. “So, I can have crazy schedules. I stitch and bead when I’m not at the ER because I love it. I love being a nurse, but Metis Creations is the perfect way to balance it. I respond to customer emails when I’m not a work, but it can be at odd hours.”

Although Team Lussier does continuously replenish their showcase of hand-crafted clothing and accessories, a large portion of their business focusses on custom orders. “It’s about listening to people’s stories to be able to understand their vision. We want to bring life to what it is they imagine, and this requires communication.” Candace continued by expanding on their process for catering to customer needs. “We need to talk about the fabrics and the hides that we use so our customers understand texture and how the material will feel. To create the perfect piece for each person is always a journey for both us and them.” Since Tracey and Candace are diligent in trying to source locally, this also necessitates building a professional network of artisans. “Sometimes a client will see a particular color they fall in love with, and then we go to our suppliers and work with them to find it.”

Listening to their customers is what Tracey and Candace’s business takes pride in. “We make many styles and different designs of earrings, but then people started coming to us and telling us how much they love the jewelry, but their ears aren’t pierced. Now we carry clip-ons, and we’ve also sourced special mounts for the backs of earrings to convert them to clip-ons,” Candace elaborated with enthusiasm wonderfully reflecting her passion for their creative process.

The two are gaining a fan-following because of their traditional designs with unique artistic embellishments. A bit of flare added to a classic ribbon skirt or some personalized embroidery on a hat stands out, and people take notice. They have been creating memorial ribbon skirts, which have been tremendous comfort to many through their processes of grieving. “The journey of designing and customizing a memorial ribbon skirt can be very therapeutic for our clients,” explained Candace meaningfully.

“Every year we make beaded poppy pins for Remembrance Day. We had a lady who bought several, but asked if we could make one in purple,” Candace paused. “At first, we were like, ‘sure, of course, but why purple?’ and after mentioning it to a neighbour, that’s how we learned that a purple poppy recognizes commissioned service animals. It really is so vital that we listen to the stories our customers tell us, and we learn from them. Now we carry different colours of poppies to signify different kinds of service.”

As Metis women, Tracy and Candace, at times, feel caught between two worlds: one of European heritage, and the other of proud Indigenous inheritance. “I think we see our work as a way to promote unity,” Candace offered with significance. “We’ve had some beautiful teachings passed down to us through generations of family, and we’re sharing that with a greater community.” When asked if they feel that non-Indigenous clientele purchasing and wearing their one-of-a-kind fashions smacks of cultural appropriation, Candace responded emphatically: “No, when non-Indigenous customers are drawn to our work and appreciate it, I’m honoured.”

Tracy added: “Yes, I agree. When people take an interest in any of our pieces it’s because something resonates with them, and they’re open to learning about what inspired the work.”

Metis Cree-ations has a vibrant and active social media presence. “We prefer it when people contact us by email. It’s because of my schedule as a nurse, since I handle communications with customers, a standard business phone isn’t always the most practical: I’m quick with replying though,” added Candace. Despite only officially establishing as a business in the past few years, Metis Cree-ations is solidifying its presence within the realm of Indigenous crafts. Those interested in browsing their ever-evolving collection should check them out on Facebook and Instagram. They can be reached by email at [email protected]