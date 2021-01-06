BCAAF is seeking a Full Time Indigenous Policy Analyst – Community Services Sector in Victoria

Full-time / 35hr work week / based in Victoria, BC / EXTERNAL POSTING
Located within the territory of WSÁNEĆ (Saanich), Lkwungen (Songhees) and Wyomilth (Esquimalt) peoples, the BC Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres (BCAAFC) is the umbrella association for the 25 Friendship Centres throughout the Province of British Columbia. The BCAAFC collaboratively works to promote and deliver accessible programs and services that target urban Indigenous peoples and that support their vision of health and wellness.
The BCAAFC is seeking a skilled and motivated individual to support our Friendship Centres with engaging provincial ministries around programming, contracts, research and analysis, to provide technical advice, and to develop policies, reports and other written material related to urban/off-reserve Indigenous peoples.
Key Duties and Responsibilities
Support provincial and regional engagement, research, programming, and advocacy with the Ministry of Children & Family Development, the Ministry of Social Development & Poverty Reduction, and other ministries as required.
Identify and analyze urban/off-reserve Indigenous policy issues related to the social determinants of Indigenous health, poverty, housing, justice, violence, employment, and social services.
Ensure engagement with cross-sector ministries and departments to develop relationships, address issues related to Indigenous issues and support the BCAAFC’s strategic initiatives.
Support the Social Services Sector advisories and committees, and the Federation of Community Social Services.
Assist member Friendship Centres with advocacy and information sharing to support the delivery of urban Indigenous programs and services.
Implement defined work plans to achieve objectives relating to the advancement of BCAAFC’s advocacy positions, interests and strategies in urban/off-reserve Indigenous-related issues and priorities.
Connect with community and other Indigenous organizations to stay relevant and up to date on grassroots issues and concerns.
Knowledge and Abilities
Demonstrated thorough knowledge of Indigenous communities, cultures, and perspectives, and understanding of barriers faced by urban/off-reserve Indigenous peoples.
Experience in researching policy issues, conducting policy analysis, providing advice and recommendations on legislation, policy, program and/or service issues.
Strong verbal and written communication skills, including developing or editing reports, proposals, presentations and correspondence.
Excellent organizational, planning and time management skills, with the ability to multi-task, produce and coordinate projects to tight deadlines.
Ability to collaborate and work on a team, and autonomously with minimal supervision.
Preferred experience with engaging or working with provincial and/or federal ministries
Qualifications
Bachelor’s degree in Indigenous studies, political science, social science, social work, or related field and a minimum of 2 years related experience (an equivalent combination of education and experience may be considered).
Experience working with Indigenous communities and Indigenous service organizations.
Strong PC software skills including experience with Microsoft Office/
Must be able to provide a current criminal record check.
Valid BC Drivers License.
Position Information:
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, you may be required to work for home due to health regulations. The selected individual must be able to work from home when required and must have a stable internet connection and telephone/cell-phone. IT services and laptop will be supplied.
This position is located at 551 Chatham St in downtown Victoria.
The workweek is 35 hours, some overtime and travel may be required when restrictions are lifted.
This position is intended for Indigenous, Inuit or Métis persons only, ensure your cover letter self-identifies ancestry and your experience meeting required skills and experience.
The BCAAFC offers benefits once you complete your probationary period. In return for all that you do, you will enjoy:
A competitive compensation package, including three weeks paid vacation
