Athabasca University will honour Architect Douglas Cardinal at 2024 convocation on June 19

(ANNews) – Distinguished Athabasca University (AU) alum and renowned architect Douglas Cardinal will receive an Honorary Doctor of Laws degree. This honorary degree recognizes exceptional public service and is among the highest honours that AU bestows.

Design inspired by natural world, Indigenous culture

Cardinal is a legendary fixture in the field of architecture and Indigenous human rights. His life’s work has been to create deeply personal buildings inspired by the natural world and Indigenous culture.

Born in Calgary, Cardinal drew early inspiration from natural features in the varied landscape of Southern Alberta. The curvaceous, non-linear style he developed is evident in his work, including many prominent designs across Canada that draw inspiration from the natural world: Northwestern Polytechnic in Grande Prairie, TELUS World of Science in Edmonton, St. Albert Place, the Canadian Museum of History in Ottawa, First Nations University in Regina, the National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C., and many others.

That connection to the natural world is a fundamental part of Cardinal’s design philosophy.

“As a child, I was taught to respect all life around me,” he said. “As a planner and architect, I strive to follow these teachings to create a better future for the next generations, so we learn to live in harmony and balance with this amazing blue planet, our Mother, the Earth.”

AU will recognize the outstanding contributions of Cardinal at Convocation 2024 in Athabasca, AB on June 19, 2024.

