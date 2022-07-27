Apply today: Free training for a career in digital communications

The Digital Dreamers (Pa’ pai tapiiksi) Training Program

Pa’ pai tapiiksi means Dream Beings in Blackfoot. We all have dreams; to be healthy, happy, and to do well for our family and community. We can help you bring those dreams to reality.

The Digital Dreamers Training Program is a free training program that will introduce you to a meaningful career in digital marketing & communications, including creative & promotional copywriting, social media management, understanding analytics, and web design.

In partnership with SAIT, creation of this program was guided by Indigenous professionals, Traditional Elders, and Knowledge Keepers. Together, we have developed a program that combines Indigenous values and culture with the latest digital tools and in-depth training, building in-demand skills for this fast-growing industry.

This 26 week full-time program includes in-class learning, applied skills training at SAIT and hands-on work experience with an employer host. You will be supported in building the critical life skills needed to be successful in the field of digital marketing & communications, get more than 15 different digital information technology courses, and have access to engaging opportunities with employers and Indigenous people working in the field.

Excited to register? Want more information?

Visit: momentum.org/DigitalDreamers

Or contact Kymowyn Sugar: 403-561-6679, [email protected]