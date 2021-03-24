Accused murderers of Metis hunters Samson and Cardinal denied bail for a second time

By Jake Cardinal, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – The father-son duo accused of murdering two Metis hunters in Alberta have been denied bail for a second time.

Roger Bilodeau, 57, and his son Anthony Bilodeau, 32, are both facing two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Jake Sansom, 39, and his uncle Maurice Cardinal, 57.

Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Robert Graesser says the Bilodeaus must remain in custody to ensure public confidence in the justice system.

The accused were originally denied bail last summer and had applied for a bail review. During the latest hearing last Tuesday, about 40 people gathered outside the courthouse protesting the possible outcome.

Sansom and Cardinal were shot to death last March when they were out hunting. After a successful hunt, they were killed on a rural road near Glendon, about 215 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

RCMP stated that the two parties got into a verbal altercation, a fight ensued, and a gun went off — killing both Sansom and Cardinal.

Bilodeau turned himself in shortly after the bodies were discovered.

The Crown has decided to proceed with a direct indictment — which eliminates the need for a preliminary hearing. A trial is set to begin in St. Paul, Alberta on May 25.