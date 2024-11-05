A tribute to Murray Sinclair – a champion of Indigenous rights and a brilliant TRC visionary

by ANNews staff

(ANNews) – His Honour, Murray Sinclair, a former senator and judge, and the chief commissioner of Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission passed away on Monday, Nov. 4 in Winnipeg following a period of illness. He was 73.

He was one of the most important leaders in Canadian History and will be missed across the country as a judicial visionary and a voice of reason in advancing rights for Indigenous people.

Tributes celebrating his outstanding character and contributions were received from far and wide.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated, “Mr. Sinclair leaves behind an extraordinary legacy. With his passing, Canada has lost a giant – a brilliant legal mind, a champion of Indigenous rights, and a trusted leader on our journey of reconciliation.”

“An Anishinaabe and member of the Peguis First Nation, Mr. Sinclair dedicated his life to repairing and reshaping Canada’s relationship with Indigenous Peoples. His Ojibway name, Mizanay Gheezhik, means ‘The One Who Speaks of Pictures in the Sky’, and this beautifully reflected his vision for a brighter, stronger future for Indigenous Peoples in Canada.

“A lawyer by profession, Mr. Sinclair became the first Indigenous judge appointed in Manitoba and just the second in Canada. Among his many accomplishments, he will be remembered for his service as the Chief Commissioner of Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), where he led efforts to address the lasting and painful impact of the residential school system on Indigenous communities.

“After years of investigative efforts under Mr. Sinclair’s leadership, the TRC’s report, including its 94 Calls to Action, gave a voice to Survivors which will always be reflected in its pages and part of our country’s history. To this day, the report guides our collective journey toward a fairer, more equitable future with Indigenous Peoples. It would not have been possible without Mr. Sinclair’s critical work and guidance.”

Murray Sinclair served as Chancellor of Queen’s University from 2021-2024 and was the first Indigenous person to serve in the role. He brought many years of leadership experience in governance and law, most notably through his service as a justice to the Court of Queen’s Bench of Manitoba, his role as Chief Commissioner of Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission, and as a Senator in the Senate of Canada. In recent years he served as General Counsel with Cochrane Saxberg LLP, Manitoba’s largest Indigenous law firm. Over the course of his career, he received honorary doctorates from 14 universities, including Queen’s in 2019.

Queens University offered this tribute: “As one of Canada’s most significant advocates for Indigenous people, his unwavering commitment to the principles of equity and inclusion transformed the country’s political landscape for the better. Similarly, while at Queen’s, his expertise and care significantly contributed to the university’s ongoing evolution as an institution.

“He played a pivotal role in advancing truth and reconciliation, decolonization, and Indigenization on campus. For example, His Honour helped facilitate critical advances on reviewing university practices, policies, and procedures, and he lent his keen and thoughtful wisdom to priority initiatives such as the university’s National Day for Truth and Reconciliation activities.

“Queen’s was uniquely honoured when Chancellor Sinclair agreed to take on the position, and we have benefited enormously from his wisdom and commitment. He understood the key role institutions like ours can and must play in the process of reconciliation,” says Principal Deane.

“We will miss him for that, as well as for his wonderful personal warmth and good humour. He was a great man, fiercely principled yet profoundly humane.”

Broadcast journalist Shelagh Rogers succeeded Sinclair as Chancellor and began her term in July 2024.

“We have lost a visionary leader who acted out of wisdom, his deep humanity and love. Chancellor Emeritus Sinclair gave us the opportunity to learn the truth, and as importantly, to unlearn the foundational myths at the heart of the history of Canada,” says Chancellor Rogers. “He calls us still to change the world and to make it better for each new generation, aligning with the raison d’être of our university. The best way to honour him is to continue his essential work.”

The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR), extended their deepest condolences to the family and friends of His Honour, Murray Sinclair.

They wrote, “His Honour’s passing leaves a gaping hole in our hearts and in the fabric of our nation — we are heartbroken.

“Murray Sinclair’s unwavering commitment to truth and reconciliation in Canada is unparalleled. As a lawyer, judge and Senator, he fought tirelessly for the rights of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Peoples. He was forever the mediator and negotiator who owned a powerful voice as one of the most prolific leaders in this land.

“As Chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada (TRC), he helped amplify the truths of Indian Residential School Survivors, allowing Canadians to confront this uncomfortable chapter of the nation’s history. The TRC’s Final Report and 94 Calls to Action are a roadmap for Canada to address the ongoing legacy of residential schools in the hopes of reconciliation.

“His Honour will forever hold a special place in the heart of the NCTR. A revered Elder, his work with Survivors laid the foundation for our very existence. We are grateful for his wisdom and counsel over the years, and we will eternally honour his memory as we continue our journey of educating Canadians of the ongoing impacts of residential schools, amplifying Survivors’ voices, and advancing the truth of this country.

“Miigwetch to Creator for sending us Mizana Giizhik (The One Who Speaks of Pictures in the Sky), a mishoomis who did so much for so many in his physical time on Earth. His invaluable contributions have left an enduring legacy that will continue to guide and inspire future generations towards a more just and equitable society.”

Sinclair’s memoir – Who We Are: Four Questions For a Life and a Nation – was released in September 2024. In it, he continued to challenge Canadians to take action.

“We know that making things better will not happen overnight. It will take generations. That’s how the damage was created and that’s how the damage will be fixed,” Sinclair wrote.

“But if we agree on the objective of reconciliation, and agree to work together, the work we do today will immeasurably strengthen the social fabric of Canada tomorrow.”