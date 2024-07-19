A conversation with Calgary Stampede First Nations Princess Margaret Holloway

By Deena Goodrunning, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – The Calgary Stampede First Nations Princess holds many roles and responsibilities. Not only does she represent “The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth” alongside the Calgary Stampede Princess, she also represents the First Nations of Treaty 7 and Elbow River Camp on a local, national and international scale.

Elbow River Camp, previously known as Indian Village, has been a part of the Calgary Stampede since it first started in 1912. The tradition of the Calgary Stampede First Nations Princess began in 1965 when Gloria Littlelight from the Tsuu’tina Nation was crowned as the first Calgary Stampede First Nations Princess. Since then, a young woman from one of the five nations of Treaty 7 (Siksika, Kainai, Piikani, Stoney Nakoda, and Tsuut’ina) is annually chosen to be the Calgary Stampede First Nations Princess.

The 2024 Calgary Stampede First Nations Princess is 22-year-old Margaret Holloway of the Chiniki Band of Stoney Nakoda First Nation. Princess Margaret is the first Stoney Nakoda woman in 22 years to be crowned as the princess.

Holloway is a Jingle Dress dancer and her traditional name is Gauntha Wagichi which translates to “Wind Dancer.” She was raised in the traditional ways of Stoney Nakoda culture and values and her family has been involved with the Calgary Stampede since 1912. Her grandparents, the respected elders Eddie and Elsie Holloway, were the Tipi Holders for Tipi 24 at Elbow River Camp. Her mother, Marilyn Holloway, is the current Tipi Holder for Tipi 24.

In a phone interview on July 9 with ANNews, Holloway shared some of her experiences as the 2024 Calgary Stampede First Nations Princess. She spoke about attending and participating in lots of preparation events leading up to the Calgary Stampede with 2024 Calgary Stampede Princess Brooke Fielding. Some of those events included Happy Trails and Stampede School.

“Happy Trails is when we get to go to nursing homes and visit residents who are unable to come to the Calgary Stampede and bring a little bit of the Calgary Stampede to them,” explained Holloway. Regarding Stampede School Holloway said, “There’s schools all across Calgary that can apply for Stampede School and then they get to take a class to the actual campgrounds of Elbow River Camp. [Princess Brooke and I] get to stop in and answer any questions that they have for us and be there with the kids for the day.”

Holloway said that her favourite event that she’s attended so far was Parade Day. She explained that the design of the parade leathers she wore on Parade Day was inspired by the regalia her late grandfather Eddie Holloway used to wear.

“I really wanted to wear my grandfather’s regalia on my horse, Montana. I inspired my parade leathers to match the regalia,” Holloway said. “So I was very proud to be in the parade wearing that and representing my family, the Holloway family.”

When asked about what her experience has been like so far as the Calgary Stampede First Nations Princess, Holloway said that it’s been an awesome experience getting to know everyone. She grew up at Elbow River Camp, so the community of Calgary Stampede wasn’t too new to her. But, through her role she’s gotten to know the members of the Calgary Stampede First Nations Events Committee as well as the Calgary Stampede Royalty Committee. Additionally, she’s grown a friendship with Fielding.

“We both get to represent the Calgary Stampede, so it’s really been a great experience doing it together,” Holloway said. “And I get to showcase my love and my passion for Elbow River Camp and the 26 Tipis that represent the 26 families of Treaty 7.”

Through her role, Holloway also advocates for Indigenous issues and ensures Indigenous voices are heard. Holloway said that she attends lots of events that play a role in advocating for Indigenous peoples and spreading awareness of Indigenous issues. She has participated in Every Child Matters events to “advocate for all the children that were terribly taken from us by the cause of residential schools.” She has also attended events that honour and remember Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women. “[MMIW] is very, very important to me because I do have family members who have fallen through the cracks of the justice system,” Holloway said.

In the future, Holloway would like to continue being a voice and an advocate for Indigenous issues, as well as “continue my role at Elbow River Camp. I’ve never missed a year of Calgary Stampede and I don’t think I will anytime soon. I will continue to showcase my culture to the world for ten days, as well as year-round through other powwows and events, and I just hope to continue making my family and my people proud.”

When asked about anything else she would like to say, Holloway said: “The Calgary Stampede and the Elbow River Camp have had a relationship that’s been very strong since the very beginning and it just gets stronger every year. Our culture no longer just ends at the end of the camp. We are now seen in the Midway. We have our powwow that’s at the Saddledome annually, as well the Relay Races and the Lady Warrior races. We [are] in downtown Calgary every morning to demonstrate our traditional dances and give the meanings behind them to educate more and more people about our culture. And make sure that they know we’re still strong and we’re still out there and we’re still continuing our traditions that we practise in our everyday life.”

For more information visit calgarystampede.com/ or Instagram @csfirstnationsprincess