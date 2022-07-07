16K sign up for Papal Mass in Edmonton, more tickets to be released on July 11

By Jeremy Appel, LJI Reporter

(ANNews) – The next block of tickets to attend a July 26 open air Mass at Commonwealth Stadium during the Pope’s Edmonton visit will be released Monday July 11, according to the Archdiocese of Edmonton.

About 16,000 people signed up for the event when the first round of tickets became available on July 6.

“We are using a block approach in releasing seats as our priority remains ensuring that there is significant space reserved for Indigenous participants at all events,” explained Marion Haggarty-France, the Alberta site coordinator for the Pope’s visit.

“Prior to the public release of tickets, we have provided National Indigenous Organizations (NIO’s), Catholic dioceses traveling with survivors and other Indigenous partners with information regarding priority seating. Lists of participants have already been completed or are currently being prepared.”

Haggarty-France said the visit is sure to be a “historic pilgrimage of healing, reconciliation and hope.”

More information can be found at www.papalvisit.ca or www.visitepapale.ca.

Residential school or day school survivors who do not have contact with an Indigenous Organization are encouraged to email [email protected] or [email protected] to arrange seating.