Zachary Gauchier: Shaping the Future through education

(ANNews) – Zachary Gauchier worked as a line cook for nearly nine years before realizing it was time for a change. Taking a chance, he applied to Northern Lakes College with a simple plan: “I didn’t put pressure on myself, I just thought, maybe if I just apply to college and get accepted, I’ll go to college. If not, then I’ll keep working as a cook.” While the thought process made taking the leap less intense, Zachary committed fully once accepted into the Computer Networking Specialist program, and it changed everything.

As a mature student and a dedicated father, Zachary knew he needed to focus in order to succeed. He made the decision not to work while studying so he could fully dedicate himself to the program. That commitment, combined with strong support at home and at school, made all the difference. “My better half, Julie, supported me wholeheartedly. Like, 200% support,” he says. “That’s why I was able to do so well, because I had very good support both at home, and through my program instructors.” Northern Lakes College’s online program delivery techniques also played a key role in his success. “I was able to achieve honours in my program because I could go back and rewatch the instructor… I’d watch a video like three times to make sure I really understood the concepts,” he explains.

After graduating in 2023, Zachary quickly moved into the field, working as a field service technician in Indigenous communities. “I was boots on the ground in each Indigenous surrounding community,” he says, installing internet services and gaining hands-on experience with evolving technologies such as 5G and LTE networks. That experience led him to his current role as IT Director for Peavine Métis Settlement – something he hadn’t originally imagined. “My very first goal was just to get a job as an IT person. I didn’t imagine that my education could take me this far!”

Now, Zachary is focused on using his role to support his community in meaningful ways. As the first IT specialist in his settlement, he is helping shape decisions while exploring bigger questions around data sovereignty. “I realized I could help my Indigenous community members, the Métis people themselves, by sharing my knowledge around these quickly evolving technologies,” he says. His work is already starting important conversations around technological accessibility and data sovereignty, and Zachary has recently created a paper capturing the details about these issues and how they relate to Indigenous community building, a project he updates frequently alongside technological and legal changes and shares freely with others.

“Every time I share (the paper) with another Indigenous member or First Nation, they tell me something like, ‘oh, that’s happening in my community.’ My goal is to open discussions about this issue. I find it very fun, and I find it very rewarding.”

Reflecting on how far he’s come, Zachary is most motivated by the impact his work can have beyond himself. Now in a position to shape the future of technology in his community, he sees opportunity where there were once gaps. “Through my education, I can help my Indigenous community members, the Métis people themselves.”

Northern Lakes College offers many programs through Supported Distance Learning. Get more information at www.northernlakescollege.ca/programs-courses