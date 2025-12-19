Winter Solstice Gathering Shines Light on families of Murdered, Missing, and Exploited Indigenous people

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – This Saturday, December 20, the Central Lions Senior Recreation Centre in Edmonton (11113 113 St.) will host a Winter Solstice Gathering dedicated to honouring Murdered, Missing, and Exploited Indigenous family members. The event, running from noon to 4 p.m., promises a day of remembrance, healing, and community solidarity.

Leading the gathering is Stephanie Harpe, a nationally recognized advocate for Murdered, Missing, and Exploited Indigenous People. A Cree, Dene, and Métis woman from Fort McKay First Nation, Harpe has devoted her life to supporting families and survivors through awareness campaigns, prevention initiatives, healing circles, and land-based camps.

“Our Winter Solstice Gathering for our Murdered, Missing, and Exploited family members is a time for us to come together, to remember, and to support one another,” Harpe said.

The gathering will feature a performance by Juno Award–winning artist Mark Sasso of Elliott Brood, who has travelled across the country to honour the community through music.

“His band has been writing songs about our community for a very, very long time, and we are incredibly excited and grateful to have him join us,” Harpe said.

The winter solstice, the longest night of the year, holds deep spiritual significance for many Indigenous Nations, representing reflection, renewal, and the return of light.

“It’s a powerful time to honour our loved ones and to remind families that they are not alone,” Harpe said.

Harpe has also been a strong voice on systemic issues, highlighting the failures in the justice system that leave Indigenous people vulnerable.

“The reason Indigenous people are unsafe is because of the legal system and the sentencing handed down when crimes are committed against our people. There are countless examples across this country, and it never ends,” she said.

She points to extreme violence paired with lenient sentencing as an ongoing message that Indigenous lives are undervalued.

“We have people murdering our people, chopping them up, putting them in garbage bags, and leaving them in landfills. A man was caught here in Alberta and received just 18 months. When the legal system sends out that kind of sentence, and the media delivers it to the public, it tells people that Indigenous lives are disposable,” Harpe said.

“This country has always had an agenda against our people, and it is still alive and well today. That’s why we have to do everything we can to look out for one another,” she added.

Community unity is also key to safety, according to Harpe, who stresses the importance of addressing lateral violence and intergenerational trauma.

“We need each other more than ever. If we could get rid of the lateral violence between our own people, we would be a stronger and safer nation,” she said.

“Lateral violence prevents us from being safe and well. We argue with each other, we put each other down, and we stay stuck in pain and anger. We have to find a place of peace and walk past that – because the reality is, we are not safe.”

She also stresses accountability and prevention, especially among youth.

“If 50 percent of crimes against our people are committed by our own people, then we need to do better,” she said. “What I’ve learned from Samuel Bird is that if we have kids killing kids, we have a serious problem. We need to reach our youth right now.”

The Winter Solstice Gathering is intended to be a respectful, welcoming space for families, survivors, and allies. Community members are encouraged to attend in solidarity to honour those who have been lost and stand with families seeking justice, safety, and healing.

“We are coming together to honour our loved ones and support each other, because we are stronger when we stand together,” Harpe said.

The event is open to the public and will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at the Central Lions Senior Recreation Centre in Edmonton (11113 113 Street), inviting all community members to participate in this meaningful day of remembrance and healing.