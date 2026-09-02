Why Indigenous Albertans Need to Vote in This Referendum

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – There is a major democratic conversation taking place in Alberta, and Indigenous people need to be part of it.

On October 19, 2026, Albertans will vote in a referendum containing 10 separate questions. Nine are yes-or-no questions, while Question 10 asks voters to choose between two options concerning Alberta’s future relationship with Canada.

My message is simple:

Indigenous Albertans need to vote.

And I want to be equally clear about my own position.

I am voting to keep Alberta within Canada. I am pro-Canada.

That is my personal choice. I respect that other Albertans may reach a different conclusion.

But before anyone votes, I believe we need to understand what we are actually being asked.

What are the 10 questions?

Question 1 — Immigration

Voters are asked whether Alberta should take increased control over immigration, including reducing immigration to what the question describes as more sustainable levels, prioritizing economic migration and giving Albertans first priority for new employment opportunities.

Why does it matter?

Immigration affects Alberta’s workforce, population growth, housing, health care, education and economy.

For Indigenous communities, population growth and economic development can also affect our communities, labour markets, housing and relationships with municipalities and provincial institutions.

This is a question about how much control Alberta should have over immigration policy.

Question 2 — Eligibility for provincially funded programs

This question asks whether Alberta should introduce a law limiting eligibility for provincially funded programs—such as health care, education and other social services—to Canadian citizens, permanent residents and people with Alberta-approved immigration status.

Why does it matter?

This concerns who can access provincially funded services and under what conditions.

For Indigenous people, questions about access to health care, education and social programs are particularly important because many Indigenous communities already experience significant service gaps.

We should be paying attention to how changes could affect vulnerable people and how provincial and federal responsibilities interact.

Question 3 — Waiting period for social supports

This question asks whether people with non-permanent legal immigration status should have to live in Alberta for at least 12 months before qualifying for provincially funded social support programs.

The question specifically states that Canadian citizens and permanent residents would continue to qualify as they do now.

Why does it matter?

It asks Albertans to consider whether residency should determine access to certain social supports.

For Indigenous communities, this is another reminder that government policy can determine who receives assistance and under what circumstances.

We should ask ourselves how these policies would affect Alberta’s social-support system and the people who depend on it.

Question 4 — Fees for health care and education

This question asks whether Alberta should charge a reasonable fee or premium to people with non-permanent immigration status for their use of health-care and education systems.

Again, the question assumes that Canadian citizens and permanent residents continue to qualify for public health care and education as they do now.

Why does it matter?

This is about who pays for public services and whether certain residents should contribute differently.

Indigenous Albertans should understand these questions because our communities depend on public systems too—and because changes to provincial programs can have consequences for families across the province.

Question 5 — Proof of citizenship to vote

This question asks whether Alberta should require people to provide proof of citizenship, such as a passport, birth certificate or citizenship card, in order to vote in an Alberta provincial election.

Why does it matter to Indigenous people?

This one deserves particular attention.

Indigenous people have a long history of fighting for political participation and recognition.

Our ancestors did not always have the same political rights that many Canadians take for granted today.

The right to vote is not something I take lightly.

If Alberta changes the identification requirements for voting, Indigenous voters need to understand exactly what documentation would be required and how those requirements could affect people who may have difficulty obtaining or replacing documents.

Our communities need to be informed—not caught off guard.

Questions 6–9: Alberta’s relationship with Ottawa

The next four questions are constitutional questions.

They are about changing the balance of power between provincial and federal governments.

Question 6 — Who appoints provincial court justices?

This asks whether Alberta should work with other provinces to amend Canada’s Constitution so provincial governments, rather than the federal government, select justices appointed to provincial King’s Bench and Appeal courts.

Why does it matter?

Courts interpret laws and constitutional rights.

For Indigenous people, courts have played an enormous role in cases involving Aboriginal and treaty rights.

Any constitutional change affecting the courts deserves serious attention.

Question 7 — Abolishing the Senate

This asks whether Alberta should work with other willing provinces to amend Canada’s Constitution to abolish the unelected federal Senate.

Why does it matter?

The Senate is part of Canada’s federal parliamentary system.

Changing or abolishing it would require constitutional change.

For Indigenous peoples, the larger question is also about how constitutional changes could affect representation and the institutions through which laws affecting our communities are created and reviewed.

Question 8 — Opting out of federal programs

This question asks whether provinces should be allowed to opt out of federal programs that intrude on provincial jurisdiction—such as health care, education and social services—without losing the associated federal funding.

Why does this matter to Indigenous people?

This is a particularly important question for Indigenous communities because governments frequently share or overlap in their responsibilities.

Indigenous people often deal with multiple levels of government at the same time.

So when Alberta and Ottawa disagree about jurisdiction, the question becomes:

Who is responsible—and who pays?

That matters when you’re talking about health care, housing, education, social programs and other services that affect our families.

Question 9 — Provincial laws versus federal laws

This question asks whether Alberta should work with other provinces to amend the Constitution so provincial laws in areas of provincial or shared jurisdiction would have priority over conflicting federal laws.

Why does it matter?

This could significantly affect the balance of power between Alberta and the federal government.

For Indigenous peoples, constitutional jurisdiction is not an abstract academic issue.

Our Aboriginal and treaty rights are constitutionally recognized.

In fact, Elections Alberta previously noted the constitutional significance of Indigenous and treaty rights when discussing an earlier proposed independence question.

That is why Indigenous Albertans should be asking:

What would constitutional changes mean for our rights, treaties and relationships with both levels of government?

Question 10 — The Canada question

And then there is Question 10.

The ballot asks:

“Should Alberta remain a province of Canada, or should the Government of Alberta commence the legal process required under the Canadian Constitution to hold a binding provincial referendum on whether or not Alberta should separate from Canada?”

There are two choices:

Option 1: Alberta should remain a province of Canada.

Option 2: The Government of Alberta should commence the legal process required to hold a future binding referendum on whether Alberta should separate from Canada.

This distinction is extremely important.

Question 10 is not itself a vote to immediately separate Alberta from Canada.

Choosing Option 2 would be a vote to begin the constitutional legal process toward a future binding referendum on separation.

Choosing Option 1 means you want Alberta to remain a province of Canada.

My choice is Option 1.

I am voting to keep Alberta in Canada.

I believe Alberta can be strong, prosperous and proud while remaining Canadian.

I believe we can fight for greater provincial autonomy where appropriate.

I believe we can stand up to Ottawa when we disagree.

I believe Alberta can negotiate harder.

I believe Alberta can demand better.

But I don’t believe we have to leave Canada to accomplish those things.

And where were Indigenous people in this conversation?

This is where I have serious concerns.

I have not seen the kind of meaningful, province-wide Indigenous consultation that I believe a conversation of this magnitude deserves.

We are talking about constitutional questions.

We are talking about Alberta’s relationship with Canada.

We are talking about courts, federal programs, jurisdiction and potentially the future constitutional structure of the country.

And Indigenous peoples have constitutionally recognized Aboriginal and treaty rights.

So I believe Indigenous peoples should have been meaningfully involved in this conversation from the beginning.

Not after the decisions are made.

Not simply as an audience.

Not simply as campaign photographs.

But as partners in the conversation.

Indigenous people: this matters to you

Whether you live on reserve, in a city, in a small town or somewhere in between, these questions can matter to you.

They can affect:

Your right to participate in Alberta’s democracy

Access to public services

Education

Health care

Social programs

Constitutional law

Provincial and federal jurisdiction

Economic development

Government accountability

The relationship between Alberta and Ottawa

And potentially the constitutional future of Alberta and Canada

Our treaties did not disappear because Alberta is having a political disagreement with Ottawa.

Our communities did not disappear.

Our rights did not disappear.

And our voices certainly should not disappear.

You don’t have to vote like me

I want to make this very clear.

I’m encouraging you to vote—not telling you how to vote.

Myself, Katherine Swampy and many other Indigenous influencers and community voices are using our platforms to encourage people to participate.

That is important.

We don’t all have to agree.

Some Indigenous people will vote differently than I do.

I respect that.

Some people will vote yes.

Some will vote no.

Some will vote for Canada.

Some will want to explore separation.

Some people are still undecided.

That is democracy.

What I don’t want is for Indigenous people to stay home because they think this conversation doesn’t involve them.

It does.

Personally, I’m choosing Canada

I love Alberta.

I love our communities.

I love our people.

I love our history.

But I don’t believe loving Alberta requires me to reject Canada.

I can be Indigenous.

I can be Albertan.

And I can be Canadian.

Those identities can exist together.

For me, remaining within Canada gives us an opportunity to continue fighting for better relationships, stronger Indigenous economies, better services and meaningful reconciliation while remaining part of the country we have helped build.

Canada isn’t perfect.

But I don’t believe the answer is walking away.

I believe the answer is making Canada better.

So please vote

Take your time.

Read every question.

Don’t let a meme make your decision.

Don’t let somebody else’s anger make your decision.

Don’t let somebody else’s political party make your decision.

Talk to your family.

Talk to your Elders.

Talk to your community.

Ask questions.

And consider what these decisions could mean for the next generation.

Then vote.

Your ballot is yours.

Your decision is yours.

But please don’t give away your voice by staying home.

On October 19, Indigenous Albertans have a seat at the ballot box.

Let’s use it.

I will be voting to keep Alberta in Canada.

Whatever you decide, I hope you vote too.