What are the 5 grant writing myths holding communities back?

by Rolando Inzunza, Founder of Axioma Consulting

(ANNews) – For years, I’ve sat across from Chiefs, Council members, CEOs, and Band Managers who carry the weight of their communities on their shoulders.

Almost every time, I hear the same frustrations: “We don’t have time.” “We don’t know where to start.” “Funders won’t support our priorities.”

These myths are costing Indigenous communities millions in untapped funding each year. Here are five I see most often:

Myth #1: Only big organizations win grants.

Truth: Smaller communities often secure significant funding because they bring clear, local impact.

Myth #2: You need an internal grant writer.

Truth: You need clear priorities first, then support. That’s why we often start trying to help with what you say the greatest need is first.

Myth #3: Grants are all about paperwork.

Truth: Strong applications come from storytelling, not bureaucracy.

Funders want to see community vision, not just compliance.

Myth #4: One big grant will fix everything.

Truth: Sustainable funding comes from layering small and medium wins over time.

Myth #5: “We’re too late this year.”

Truth: Grant cycles repeat. A clear, organized approach means you never miss an opportunity. Even if you aren’t successful in Grant A, you may be able to “tweak” your application so it fits for Grant B too.

At Axioma, we’ve seen communities break through these myths and secure over $6.2 million in funding in less than two years by starting small, building capacity, and focusing on what matters most: their people.

As Founder of Axioma Consulting, Rolando Inzunza is committed to helping Indigenous communities replace funding overwhelm with clear strategies that work. Axioma’s clients have secured millions in funding and built stronger, long-term relationships with funders.

Discover how at axioma.ca.