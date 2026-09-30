Walmart arrival marks new chapter in Tsuut’ina Nation’s economic vision

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – The arrival of Walmart at Taza Park West represents more than another major retailer entering the Calgary region. For Tsuut’ina Nation, it is another milestone in a long-term economic vision focused on creating opportunities, generating revenue and building prosperity on its own lands.

James Robertson, President of Taza Development Corp said Walmart’s arrival reflects decades of vision from Tsuut’ina Nation leadership and the partnership behind Taza, the multi-billion-dollar development being created through a 50/50 partnership between Tsuut’ina Nation and Canderel.

“For Tsuut’ina Nation, Walmart’s arrival means jobs, revenue, and services on its own lands,” Robertson said. “It reflects decades of vision from Nation leadership and the partnership that brings that vision to life through Taza.”

The Walmart Supercentre will become the first major grocery tenant within the 470-acre Taza Park community, adding fresh food, everyday essentials and employment opportunities for Tsuut’ina members, residents of Taza Park and surrounding Calgary communities.

For Nation members, the development is expected to create opportunities extending beyond the store itself. Robertson said employment opportunities will exist throughout the development process, from construction to store operations.

“Taza encourages its partners and contractors to engage Tsuut’ina businesses, such as Tsuut’ina Gas and Sarcee Gravel Products LP, through their procurement,” he said.

Hiring opportunities will also be shared directly with Tsuut’ina members through Nation channels, with Walmart Canada expected to begin recruiting in the spring.

The potential employment impact follows the experience of other major commercial developments on Tsuut’ina lands. Robertson pointed to the opening of Costco at Buffalo Run, where at least 70 Nation members were hired.

“Taza will continue to open pathways for members to build careers and businesses at home,” Robertson said.

The emphasis on creating opportunities at home is part of a broader economic-development vision for Taza.

The development is being shaped around the history, culture and stories of Tsuut’ina Nation while also creating a commercial destination intended to serve a broader regional population.

“Taza is built to welcome everyone,” Robertson said. “Walmart will bring fresh food, everyday essentials and new jobs to Taza Park residents, Tsuut’ina members, and surrounding communities. As Taza grows, the region will grow with it.”

The Walmart development is also being positioned as one component of Taza’s larger vision rather than an isolated retail project.

Robertson described Taza as a multi-billion-dollar vision guided by culture, opportunity and community. Walmart’s arrival adds another major partner to the growing development and establishes a foundation for the next stage of Taza Park’s growth.

“The arrival of Walmart as the first major grocer tenant of the 470-acre Taza Park community advances all three,” Robertson said, referring to culture, opportunity and community.

The development is intended to provide commercial services while creating opportunities for Tsuut’ina businesses and members to participate in the economic activity taking place on Nation lands.

For Tsuut’ina Nation, that economic participation is connected to a larger goal of self-determination.

“Taza was created to build prosperity for Tsuut’ina Nation and its members,” Robertson said.

He said each milestone is intended to generate revenue, careers and business opportunities that remain connected to the Nation and contribute to its long-term economic future.

“Each milestone, including this one, generates revenue, careers and business opportunities that stay with the Nation and advance its self-determination,” Robertson said.

As Taza continues to develop, the arrival of Walmart marks another stage in a project that seeks to combine economic development with community growth while creating opportunities for future generations of Tsuut’ina members.

“Together, we are building a legacy that will serve generations of Tsuut’ina members,” Robertson said.